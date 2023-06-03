Jewell Loyd did almost everything possible to carry the Storm to their first win.

The WNBA’s scoring leader drained eight three-pointers for 37 points — one shy of her career high — during one of her all-time best performances.

And yet, it still wasn’t enough for the Storm, which lost 92-85 against the Los Angeles Sparks and became the only winless team in the WNBA.

At 0-4, the Storm have matched their worst start in franchise history, which last occurred in 2000 during its first season. That expansion team finished 6-26 during a year that ranks as the fewest wins and lowest winning percentage (.188) in franchise history.

There’s no telling how far the Storm will fall, or if they’ll rebound from a four-game losing streak that has seemingly doomed their postseason chances. No WNBA team has ever started 0-4 and made the playoffs.

Considering it’s been five years since the Storm lost four straight games, Loyd wasn’t in a mood during postgame interviews to fully appreciate her superlative outing.

“You try to find small victories throughout the game regardless of if you lose,” she said. “In general, we did a lot of good things today,” Loyd said. “It would have been cooler if I had 50 points and we won. But that wasn’t the case. So, you take it. But it doesn’t really mean much.”

Seattle was seemingly poised to capture its first win Saturday considering Los Angeles went to overtime 24 hours earlier in Phoenix and was playing its only back-to-back game of the season.

The undersized Sparks also appeared to be a favorable matchup for the Storm’s three-guard lineup.

And yet, the Storm were unable to find enough scoring to support Loyd the WNBA’s leading scorer who converted 13 of 26 field goals, including 8 of 12 three-pointers. She also had six assists and six rebounds in 39 minutes.

“I was just getting to my spots,” said Loyd who has scored 22 or more points in every game this season and twice tallied at least 30. “It sounds that simple, but when you prepare that way I’ve been preparing you just feel comfortable in those situations to take shots.

“When you see a couple go in, you just want to keep shooting. I got into a rhythm, so I was able to get to my spots. I missed a lot of easy ones. I missed two free throws and that’s unacceptable.”

Ezi Magbegor added 14 points and nine rebounds, while the other three starters combined for 17 points.

Rookie Jade Melbourne came off the bench and chipped in 10 points, but no other Storm player scored more than six.

“Just try to continue to get them in rhythm,” Storm coach Noelle Quinn said when asked what she can do to find more offensive options. “I thought Kia (Nurse) had some good looks. Whenever Sami (Whitcomb) shoots the ball, I always think it’s going in. We got to be a little more aggressive in the post, especially when Mercedes (Russell) is in there.”

Storm rookie Jordan Horston provided an early highlight when she stuffed LA’s Dearica Hamby in the paint and dribbled the length of the court before finishing a contested fast break layup for a 14-12 lead.

Early in the second quarter, Magbegor emphatically erased Zia Cooke’s short jumper that sparked a layup, which ended with Magbegor’s layup that gave Seattle’s its largest lead in the first half at 23-19.

Neither team led by more than four points in a back-and-forth first half highlighted by nine lead changes and the score was tied eight times, including 39-39 at the break.

Advertising

The Storm undermined their 50% shooting from the field and a stifling defensive effort sparked by six blocks with nine turnovers in the first half, which partly explains why LA had 40 shots compared to Seattle’s 28 in the first half.

Loyd drained consecutive long jumpers, including a three-pointer that put the Storm up 57-55 with 3:36 left in the third quarter. LA finished the period with a 10-2 run to take a 65-59 lead into the fourth.

In the fourth quarter, Seattle trimmed a 72-61 deficit to three points (74-71) with 5:14 left. The Sparks pushed their lead back to 10 three times before Melbourne’s three-pointer pulled Seattle to 86-82 with 1:42 left.

Down five points with 29 seconds left, the Storm missed two shots before Los Angeles secured the win with a couple of free throws from former Storm Jordin Canada.

“Got to be poised in those situations,” Quinn said. “Ultra focus on our execution, especially on the defensive end. We have simplified what we want to do, so we can be consistent and aggressive. It’s about communication and finishing plays.”

Nneka Ogwumike scored 27 points for the Sparks (3-2), while Layshia Clarendon had 16, Chiney Ogwumike 15 and Lexie Brown 14.

The Storm and LA meet again Tuesday for a rematch in Seattle.

