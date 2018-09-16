Sue Bird: "We can't wait to raise this flag and get this party started."

The WNBA champion Storm began a day of celebration Sunday with a morning trip to the top of the Space Needle to raise its team flag, again.

It was the the team’s second trip to the Space Needle in the past two weeks.

“We’re all very excited to be here right now and we understand that bringing a championship to the city is something special and there’s no better way to kickoff this celebration Sunday than to be on top of this Space Needle right now,” Sue Bird said while standing next to the WNBA trophy as 25 mph winds swept across the rooftop and rain began to fall. “Thank you so much for having us. We can’t wait to raise this flag and get this party started.”

Seattle captured its third WNBA title with a three-game sweep against the Washington Mystics.

The Storm returns to the Seattle Center for a 1 p.m. championship parade that will wind through the downtown streets and conclude with a rally at KeyArena.