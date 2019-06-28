If there was a time when the Storm would truly miss injured All-Star Jewell Loyd, then it would be in the final moments of a closely contested game.

Sure enough, Seattle found itself in a tight affair Friday night in its first game without the dynamic playmaking guard.

After 3½ quarters, the Storm and the Chicago Sky were tied with less than six minutes remaining.

Normally Loyd would take over, but she sat on the sidelines in street clothes with a protective boot around her right ankle.

This time the Storm relied on the clutch shot-making theatrics from Jordin Canada and Alysha Clark at the end to prevail 79-76 in front of 7,915 at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Seattle (8-5), which outscored Chicago 13-11 in the fourth quarter, converted just three of its final nine shots.

Advertising

Canada, who scored seven of her game-high 17 points in the final frame, had two baskets.

The Storm guard beat the shot clock and Courtney Vandersloot with a short jumper. Then Canada got into the lane for a driving layup that gave Seattle 77-74 lead.

After Chicago cut its deficit to 77-76, Clark lofted an 8-foot jumper to avoid a 24-second violation with 10.1 seconds left.

The Sky had time for one last rebuttal, but Diamond DeShields’ three-pointer fell short.

Natasha Howard scored 14 points, Mercedes Russell 12, Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis 11 and Clark 10 for Seattle, which is 5-0 in home games.

DeShields led Chicago (6-5) with 19.