Noelle Quinn stopped short of calling Thursday’s matchup with the Indiana Fever a must-win game, but the Storm coach stressed the importance of playing well against another team residing near the bottom of the WNBA standings.

“Although Indiana’s record is what it is and ours is as well, I think they are better than their record indicates,” Quinn said before the Storm’s 80-68 loss. “They’ve been playing teams very strong, and they’re a good team. That’s the message. This is a good team in front of us. We have a good opportunity to see where we matchup against another opponent.

“We’re going to play this game like this is our last game. That’s the message. Our sense of urgency has to increase. It’s not necessarily (that) this is a must-win, but we have to be better. We have to be sharper. We have to be focused, and we can’t have those lulls in the game.”

That line about a “lull” was a reference to the Storm’s previous outing when a fretful third quarter, during which they were outscored 22-8, undermined an otherwise solid performance and led to an 85-79 loss Tuesday.

This time the Storm gave a sustained effort for 2½ quarters before the offense stopped working, and Indiana seized control of the game with a 17-0 run between the third and fourth quarters.

Kia Nurse buried a three-pointer that gave the Storm a 59-58 lead with 4:11 left in the third. However, Seattle missed its next 19 shots and didn’t score again until 3:48 remained.

During the scoring drought, Quinn paced the sideline in anguish, the 7,614 fans at Climate Pledge Arena squirmed in their seats, and Jewell Loyd, visibly frustrated with the officiating, picked up a technical while arguing for a call.

But by then, the damage was done and Indiana had a comfortable 75-61 lead.

Loyd finished with 19 points on 5-for-21 shooting, while Ezi Magbegor had 18 points and Ivana Dojkić chipped in 11 points and five assists.

Seattle (3-9) has dropped five of its past seven games.

The Storm trailed for most of the first quarter until Loyd whipped a pass to Sami Whitcomb for a three-pointer that knotted the score at 23-23 just before the period ended.

NaLyssa Smith scored 10 of her 12 points in the second quarter for the Fever, who outscored Seattle 25-21 in the period and led 48-44 at halftime.

Kelsey Mitchell finished with a game-high 25 points, while Erica Wheeler and Emma Cannon each had 10 for the Fever (5-7). Indiana rookie Aliyah Boston chipped in nine points and 10 rebounds.

The Storm finish their three-game homestand Saturday against Phoenix (2-9).