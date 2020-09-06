The Storm won more than its fifth straight game Sunday afternoon.

By virtue of its 103-88 victory over Minnesota, Seattle secured a top-four finish and a first-round bye in the WNBA playoffs.

With three games remaining, the Storm (16-3) needs a win or a Los Angeles loss to wrap up one of the top two seeds, which guarantees a double bye and a spot in the semifinals.

Natasha Howard finished with 19 points, four steals and four rebounds, while Breanna Stewart had 18 points and five assists.

Jewell Loyd added 16 points and seven assists, Alysha Clark chipped in 15 points and five rebounds, and Ezi Magbegor had 12 points.

Seattle had little difficulty against Minnesota thanks to its double-teaming defense that forced 24 turnovers that resulted in 28 points.

Advertising

The Storm also outscored the Lynx 40-26 in the paint.

However, it was timely three-point shooting that allowed Seattle to take control in the third period and hold off a late Minnesota rally.

Seattle was up by 13 points in the first half and led 45-38 at the break before Minnesota closed to within four points (47-43) early in the third.

The Storm ripped off an 18-5 run that included two three-pointers from Clark and consecutive 3-pointers from Loyd and Stewart for a 65-48 lead.

Seattle was ahead 81-60 early in the fourth, but Minnesota closed to within 11 (87-76) with many Storm starters on the bench.

Loyd and Stewart drained consecutive three-pointers for a 93-76 lead.

Damiris Dantas led Minnesota (13-6) with a game-high 22 points and nine rebounds.

Note

— Sue Bird had a steal Sunday and moved into fourth place on the WNBA all-time list with 658.