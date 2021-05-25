EVERETT – With the score tied, Sue Bird of the Storm threw a pass that badly missed Stephanie Talbot, who was cutting to the basket, and the ball dribbled out of bounds as time expired.

It was an uncharacteristic mistake by the WNBA’s all-time assist leader, which led to the second straight overtime for the Storm.

Bird began the extra period with two three-pointers for redemption and a 90-87 overtime victory over Connecticut on Tuesday night at the Angel of the Winds Arena.

Behind four three-pointers, Bird finished with a season-high 21 points and led the Storm (4-1) in scoring for the first time this year.

Jewell Loyd tallied 19 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals while Breanna Stewart had 17 points and 12 rebounds.

The Storm began the game with its fourth different starting lineup, which included Mercedes Russell making her first start of the season in her third outing.

During a pregame interview, assistant Noelle Quinn noted the 6-foot-6 center gave Seattle a bigger lineup to slow down Connecticut center Jonquel Jones, who entered the game averaging 18.4 points and 10.8 rebounds.

Stewart came out firing and made five of her first seven shots for 12 points to carry the Storm to a 19-11 lead with 3:32 left in the first.

Seattle was up 35-26 midway in the second when Connecticut seized the momentum and a 40-35 lead with four straight three-pointers during a spellbinding 12-0 run with 3:59 remaining in the second.

After a timeout, the Storm regained control and finished the half on an 11-0 run to go ahead 46-40 at the break.

Seattle stretched its advantage to 11 points (61-50) late in the third and appeared poised for a knockout. However, Connecticut forced three straight turnovers and ran off nine unanswered points to pull within two points (61-59).

Jones (28 points and 13 rebounds) put the Sun ahead 64-63 with a layup and free throw at the 9:15 mark, which prompted the return of Stewart, Loyd and Bird into the game.

The star trio took over down the stretch while scoring all the points for the Storm and making clutch plays.

At the other end of the court, Jones, Brionna Jones (19 points) and DeWanna Bonner (15 points) kept Connecticut (5-1) in the game.

Dijonai Carrington sank a reverse layup with 15.9 seconds left in the fourth before Bird’s turnover on the final play in regulation.

It was the end of a three-games-in-five-days West Coast trip for Connecticut, which played without coach Curt Miller, who was suspended one game and fined $10,000 fine by the WNBA for disparaging comments made during Sunday’s game at Las Vegas.

Assistant Brandi Poole took over the interim role for the Sun while the Storm was led by assistants Quinn and Gary Kloppenburg.

Quinn relied heavily on the starters at the end and Bird delivered with the two three-pointers. Her second three in the extra period gave Seattle an 87-79 lead.

NOTE:

— Ezi Magbegor and Stephanie Talbot were named to the Australian women’s national basketball team that will compete in Tokyo Olympic Games this summer.