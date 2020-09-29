Storm reserve guard Sami Whitcomb has left the WNBA bubble in Bradenton, Fla. and returned to Perth, Australia to be with her wife Kate for the birth of their first child.

In a release, the Storm said Whitcomb will miss the remainder of the season.

Whitcomb led Seattle’s reserves with 8.1 points per game – a career high – in 22 games. The third-year veteran also averaged 2.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 16.5 minutes.

Losing the backup sharpshooter is a significant blow for No. 2 seed, which plays either No. 1 Las Vegas or No. 7 Connecticut in the WNBA Finals.

Whitcomb ranks fourth on the team with 32 three-pointers.

Led by reserves Jordin Canada and center Mercedes Russell, the Storm has a deep bench and will most likely disperse Whitcomb’s minutes and responsibilities to backup guard Epiphanny Prince.

Prince didn’t play in Seattle’s semifinals opener against No. 4 Minnesota, but shined in a 92-71 victory on Sunday for the series sweep while finishing with nine points on 3-for-4 shooting and four assists in 17 minutes.

If pressed, the Storm can also turn to forward Morgan Tuck, who has appeared in just 10 games due to a knee injury and last played Sept. 11.

NOTE:

Seattle guard Alysha Clark received the maximum number of votes and was selected to the WNBA All-Defensive first team while Breanna Stewart garnered All-Defensive second team honors.

The league’s 12 head coaches selected the All-Defensive first and second teams by position and were not permitted to vote for players from their own teams.

Clark led all players with 11 first-team votes and 55 points. Stewart claimed three first-team votes and six second-team votes for 33 points, the fifth highest tally.

Players were slotted at their positions.

Joining Clark on the WNBA All-Defensive first team is Atlanta guard Betnijah Laney (47 points), Phoenix forward Brianna Turner (43), Connecticut forward Alyssa Thomas (39) and Atlanta center Elizabeth Williams (24).

The WNB All-Defensive second consists of Stewart, Minnesota forward Napheesa Collier (30 points), Washington guard Ariel Atkins (25), Los Angeles guard Brittney Sykes (24) and Las Vegas center A’ja Wilson (21).

Surprisingly, Los Angeles forward/center Candace Parker, who won the 2020 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, did not receive All-Defensive team honors. The DPOY award is voted on by a panel of 47 sportswriters and broadcasters.