The Storm’s Big Three came up short against the Connecticut Sun’s towering lineup that features four forwards who are 6 foot 2 or taller.

In the decisive fourth quarter, reigning WNBA regular-season MVP, Jonquel Jones (6-6), DeWanna Bonner (6-4), Alyssa Thomas (6-2) and Brionna Jones (6-3) comprised an imposing unit that outscored the Storm 20-10 with a with a blistering offensive assault and smothering defensive attack.

The Storm’s 82-71 loss at the Mohegan Sun Arena snapped their four-game winning streak and dropped them to 9-6.

Breanna Stewart finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists while Sue Bird had 14 points in her return from a one-game layoff because of an illness.

And Ezi Magbegor chipped in 12 points despite foul trouble.

However, it wasn’t nearly enough to keep pace with Connecticut (12-4), which shot 52.2% from the floor and dominated nearly every meaningful statistical category.

The Sun had more rebounds (40-26) and points in the paint (56-28) while their stars finished in double-digit scoring.

Bonner led the way with 20 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, Brionna Jones had 19 points, Jonquel Jones tallied 17 points and 13 rebounds and Thomas finished with 10 points and eight assists.

The Storm was outplayed in the first half and trailed 42-32 at halftime.

Seattle had its best moments in the third quarter outscoring Connecticut 26-14 and taking a 58-56 lead to start the fourth.

In the final period, Bonner took over and scored 15 points. Seattle converted just 5 of 13 shots for 13 points and Connecticut made 11 of 14 for 26.

The Storm wraps up a five-game road trip Sunday against the New York Liberty.

Note