Too bad the Storm can’t play the Mercury in every game.

Against injury-riddled Phoenix, which is last in the WNBA standings, the Storm’s offense continuously buzzed Saturday night, their trapping defense relentlessly harassed the Mercury into 20 turnovers and those pesky third-quarter lulls that tormented the Storm this week weren’t an issue.

“It was good to see us get back to us,” Storm coach Noelle Quinn said following a 97-74 victory in front of 9,122 at Climate Pledge Arena.

Jewell Loyd led the way with a game-high 24 points, seven rebounds and four steals, but the Storm relied on a collective effort from several unlikely sources, particularly a beleaguered bench that managed just seven points in its last outing Thursday.

Without rookie Jordan Horston, who missed the first game of her career because of a shoulder injury, Sami Whitcomb, Joyner Holmes and Yvonne Turner combined for 32 of the Storm’s 36 points from the reserves.

“Huge contributions, especially Joyner coming in with her activity level and her stretching the floor and hitting a couple of threes and her rebounding,” Quinn said. “It really helped give us a boost. Sami coming in and hitting those threes. I thought Vonny also had a very good game. Just her minutes gave us some poise, pace and a good defensive effort.

Advertising

“Those three in particular I thought came in and did exactly what we needed them to do.”

Holmes, who joined the Storm two weeks ago, scored 12 points, which is the most she’s tallied since 2020 and one shy of her career high. The 6-foot-3 forward also had six rebounds, four rebounds and three blocks in 25½ minutes.

“It takes a mentally-tough person to sit and watch and know what we need and then when you step on the court provide that,” Quinn said. “She’s super athletic. She’s able to defend multiple positions. She’s active. She got some blocks today.”

Whitcomb, who had six three-pointers and 18 points in the Storm’s previous game against Phoenix, finished with 14 points and three three-pointers in Saturday’s rematch.

Meanwhile, Turner, who sat out the last three games because of the coach’s decision, was forced into action because point guard Ivana Dojkic’s early foul trouble. Turner proved to be invaluable while directing the offense, tallying six points and three assists in 22 minutes.

“There are people on our roster who don’t (get playing time), so we have to care every day with what we do,” Quinn said. “Vonny is an amazing individual. She never lacks in leadership through those DNPs. Her professionalism and her encouragement remain the same. We have stay-ready games for this exact moment.

Advertising

“When she wasn’t getting the playing time, she was staying ready in practice. She’s always going to be ready because she’s a consummate professional. … You have to be a special individual to not play and come in and contribute. That is what she embodies. That is her work ethic every single day. That is staying the course and understanding it’s a long season and we’re going to need everyone. She does not waver through the ups and downs of our team. I know at any point I can count on her.”

Ezi Magbegor finished with 15 points — the 11th time this season she’s scored in double figures — and Kia Nurse had three three-pointers to help the Storm improve to 4-9.

Phoenix stars Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi returned from a three-game layoff because of injuries, and Quinn knew the Mercury’s two leading scorers would be a problem.

“That’s two Hall of Fame players on the floor,” Quinn said. “They create mismatch problems. Historically, the best at their positions in this league. BG is very dominant. She’s able to score, alter shots and block shots. It’s a tough mismatch. She’s a load in the post.

“Then DT, her ability to hit threes and timely threes. Her physicality and her competitiveness that drives a lot of what they do. That ignites Sophie, that ignites Michaela. Without them that doesn’t say they don’t have as much pride or whatever it is, but logistically on the court they present mismatch problems.”

The Storm held Griner to just 11 points — nine below her average — while Taurasi, who was scoreless in her previous matchup with the Storm, finished with 13.

Advertising

The Storm seized control of the game during the second quarter while outscoring the Mercury 30-19.

On consecutive offensive trips, Whitcomb drilled a pair of three-pointers from the wing that gave the Storm a 47-32 lead with 1:48 left before halftime.

Seconds later, Mercedes Russell knocked down a couple of free throws that gave the Storm their largest lead of the half at 49-32 and they went into the break ahead 49-34.

The third-quarter woes that plagued the Storm during their two-game skid didn’t materialize Saturday night.

Loyd made sure of that.

Phoenix cut its deficit to 12 points (55-43) when the Storm put the game away with a 13-5 run.

Perhaps taking cues from Whitcomb, Loyd canned three-pointers from the win on back-to-back offensive possessions for a 68-48 lead with 2:41 left in the period.

Sponsored

The short-handed Mercury, which lost Sophie Cunningham (back) midway in the second quarter, didn’t put up much of a fight the rest of the way.

Moriah Jefferson scored a team-high 18 points and Michaela Onyenwere had 14 for Phoenix (2-10), which has a five-game losing streak.

After shooting 29.7% from the field Thursday, the Storm shot 47.1% and committed just 11 turnovers.

BOX SCORE