One last go-around.

For the 10th time this year, including two exhibitions and three regular-season games, the Storm and Phoenix will square off in a win-or-go-home Game 5 with a ticket to the WNBA Finals on the line.

Fortunately for Seattle, the clincher will be on its homecourt KeyArena 7 p.m. Tuesday.

On the downside, the top-seeded Storm squandered a second straight chance to close out No. 5 Phoenix on the road and fell 86-84 Sunday at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

The Mercury has won four single-elimination games in the postseason and wrestled momentum away from Seattle, which claimed narrow wins in Games 1 and 2 before back-to-back defeats in the Arizona desert.

With an opportunity to put the Mercury out once again, the Storm squandered a16-point lead (60-46) in the third quarter without Sue Bird who didn’t play in the second half after breaking her nose.

Without its veteran leader, Seattle still had chance at the win.

The Storm trailed by two and had 14.1 seconds to tie or go ahead.

However, the game ended with Breanna Stewart smothered by defenders beneath the basket and the Storm never getting off a shot.

Stewart finished with 22 points while Natasha Howard had 14, Alysha Clard 13 and Jewell Loyd 11.

Phoenix received a playoff career-high 29 points from Brittney Griner, who also had 12 rebounds.

DeWanna Bonner added 27 points and Diana Taurasi 16 for the Mercury, which became the first WNBA to force a Game 5 after falling behind 0-2.

Now it’s the Storm’s turn to stave off elimination against the league’s greatest closer Diana Taurasi, who is 13-0 all-time in winner-take-all games.