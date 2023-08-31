The Seattle Storm didn’t look like a team Thursday night that recently had its postseason hopes ended.

The Storm looked motivated against a Los Angeles Sparks team that entered the game clinging to the eighth and final playoff spot.

They were in control through three quarters Thursday night, and Jewell Loyd and Kia Nurse helped hold off a Sparks rally in the fourth quarter, giving the Storm a 72-61 win at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The Storm improved to 11-25 and to 7-10 on the road. The Sparks, who tied their season low for points, fell to 15-21, and dropped into a tie with the Chicago Sky for the last playoff spot (the Sky hold the tiebreaker).

“Every game we have a responsibility to show up and play to the best of our abilities and compete, and that’s going to be the message today, tomorrow and moving forward,” Storm coach Noelle Quinn said. “No matter what the season has looked like … our job is to show up every single day and play very hard.”

Seattle did that after it was eliminated from playoff contention in its previous game, a home loss against the Sky in which it blew a 14-point second-half lead.

The Storm came out ready to play Thursday, taking a 22-12 lead after one quarter, even with Loyd not making a field goal in the first 10 minutes.

Loyd was still a huge part of the Storm’s big first quarter, making the Sparks pay for double-teaming her by finding open teammates for easy baskets. Loyd had assists on five of the Storm’s nine baskets in the first quarter.

“They were trapping me, so I tried to loosen them up a little bit early by finding my teammates,” Loyd said.

Los Angeles scored the final basket of the first quarter just before the buzzer, and the Sparks scored the first six points of the second quarter to pull to 22-18.

But the Storm responded by scoring the next seven points to take an 11-point lead and it went into halftime with a 38-29 advantage.

The Storm controlled most of the first 20 minutes despite Lloyd shooting 1 of 8 from the field in the opening half. Even so, she finished the half with seven points, seven assists two rebounds and a steal.

Guard Sami Whitcomb had 14 first-half points for the Storm, 4.5 more than her per-game average entering the contest. Rookie guard forward Jordan Horston had eight points and seven rebounds in the first half for Seattle.

The Storm made 12 free throws in the first half to four for the Sparks.

The Storm pushed the lead to 13 points at 52-39 before the Sparks scored the final five points of the period to trail by eight entering the final quarter.

Nurse hit a huge three-pointer from 33 feet just before the shot clock went off, giving Seattle a 57-49 lead with 6:46 left and stopping a Los Angeles run.

The Sparks were undaunted, scoring the next seven points to close to 57-56.

Lloyd took over for the Storm. She scored the next five points to push Seattle back to a six-point lead and she had nine straight points for Seattle.

“I was missing shots all game and I just felt like I needed to get to spots where I felt comfortable and I was going to keep shooting,” Loyd said. “When it’s late like that, I do feel comfortable in those situations.”

Nurse hit another long three-pointer with 1:06 left to give Seattle a 70-59, ending the suspense.

“She hit huge, huge threes,” Quinn said of Nurse. “The key is defensively she was locked in and her activity allowed her to remain (on the floor).”

Whitcomb said the team “grew up a little bit” after blowing a big lead in the loss to the Sky. She said the difference in this game was her team’s defense.

“In that Chicago game, we weren’t getting stops and then we also weren’t scoring (during the Sky’s rally),” she said. “Whereas in this game, we had possessions where maybe we were coming up empty offensively, but we were getting stops on the defensive end when we needed them.”

Loyd finished with 25 points on 6-of-20 shooting from the field. But she was 12 of 12 from the foul line and had seven rebounds and seven assists. Loyd has 824 points for the season, second in WNBA history behind Diana Taurasi, who had 860 points in 2006.

