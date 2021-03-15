Storm forward Morgan Tuck announced her retirement, which ends a five-year WNBA career.

“I have tried everything physically possible to be ready for the upcoming 2021 WNBA season,” Tuck said in a statement released by the team on Monday. “Unfortunately, it will not be possible. This was a hard decision to make but I have to listen to what my body is telling me. I am glad that in my final season I was able to win a WNBA Championship with the Seattle Storm.”

Tuck suffered a bone bruise in her right knee as a freshman at the University of Connecticut, which resulted in the loss of cartilage. She also missed most of her sophomore year due to injuries that led to surgery on the same knee.

Still, Tuck starred at UConn and won four straight NCAA tournament national championships alongside teammate Breanna Stewart.

The Connecticut Sun drafted Tuck at No. 3 overall in the 2016 WNBA draft. The 6-foot-2 forward averaged 6.1 points and 2.5 rebounds per game while appearing in 67 of a possible 68 games during four seasons with the Sun.

Last year, the Storm acquired Tuck and Connecticut’s No. 11 pick in the 2020 draft for Seattle’s No. 7 pick that year.

Tuck was expected to add firepower off the bench, but she averaged just 1.7 points, 0.6 rebounds and 0.2 assists — all career lows 0 while playing in just 10 games of the abbreviated 22-game season due to a knee injury.

Tuck also made just one playoff appearance for the Storm, which captured the 2020 WNBA title.

“We want to thank Morgan for all of her contributions to women’s basketball including the 2020 Storm championship,” coach Dan Hughes said. “She was a valuable teammate as well as a great ambassador of the game. We wish her all the best in her retirement and into a promising future.”

Tuck, 26, was in the final year of a two-year, $230,000 deal. She earned $115,000 last season and was scheduled to make the same amount this season.

“Playing the game has been a huge part of my life for so many years,” Tuck said. “Now that this chapter of my life has come to an end, I am ecstatic to explore the next chapter.”