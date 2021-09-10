Star forward Breanna Stewart will miss the remainder of the regular season and sit out the next two games due to a left foot injury, the Storm announced Friday. The former MVP injured her left foot in the third quarter of the Storm’s win against the Mystics on Tuesday and did not return.

Stewart was not ruled out for the postseason, but will be re-evaluated next week to determine her availability for the playoffs. Stewart missed the 2019 season with a right Achilles tendon injury — opposite the left foot injury she sustained this week.

Stephanie Talbot will start Sunday against the Los Angeles Sparks.

STORM INJURY UPDATE:



