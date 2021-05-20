Dan Hughes will no doubt look back on Thursday’s game at Minnesota and fondly remember the Storm’s 90-78 improbable win after trailing by 19 points in the first half.
On a night when Breanna Stewart was not at her best, the Storm received a brilliant outing from Jewell Loyd, a redemptive performance from Sue Bird and clutch plays from Jordin Canada for its first victory on the road.
Loyd scored a game-high 23 points, including five three-pointers. Bird bounced back from a scoreless performance in her last outing and finished with 18 points, eight assists and five rebounds. And Canada added 16 points, including 12 points at the free-throw line.
The Storm (2-1) notched its 10th straight win over Minnesota (0-3), which ties a franchise record for the most consecutive victories against an opponent.
During a pregame Zoom interview, Hughes let out a long, exasperated sigh when discussing the plan to defend Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles, who entered Thursday’s game against the Storm shooting over 55% from the floor and averaging 18.5 points.
“She looks extremely healthy and in rhythm and has been a real force in their first two games,” Hughes said alluding to Fowles’ calf injury, which forced her to miss 18 games last season including Seattle’s 3-0 sweep over Minnesota in the 2020 WNBA semifinals.
The Storm threw a brigade of big bodies at Fowles in the first half and when that didn’t work swarmed the 6-foot-6 center with harassing double teams in the second half, which triggered Seattle’s comeback.
The Storm trailed 48-33 at halftime and outscored Minnesota 57-30 in the second half, including 37-15 in the fourth.
Stewart, who had 13 points on 5-for-14 shooting, tied the score at 75-75 with a pair of free throws.
On its next offensive possession, Loyd buried a three-pointer with 3:01 left for a 78-75 lead that put the Storm up for good.
Crystal Dangerfield scored 22 points for Minnesota and Fowles had 20.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.