Dan Hughes will no doubt look back on Thursday’s game at Minnesota and fondly remember the Storm’s 90-78 improbable win after trailing by 19 points in the first half.

On a night when Breanna Stewart was not at her best, the Storm received a brilliant outing from Jewell Loyd, a redemptive performance from Sue Bird and clutch plays from Jordin Canada for its first victory on the road.

Loyd scored a game-high 23 points, including five three-pointers. Bird bounced back from a scoreless performance in her last outing and finished with 18 points, eight assists and five rebounds. And Canada added 16 points, including 12 points at the free-throw line.

The Storm (2-1) notched its 10th straight win over Minnesota (0-3), which ties a franchise record for the most consecutive victories against an opponent.

During a pregame Zoom interview, Hughes let out a long, exasperated sigh when discussing the plan to defend Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles, who entered Thursday’s game against the Storm shooting over 55% from the floor and averaging 18.5 points.

“She looks extremely healthy and in rhythm and has been a real force in their first two games,” Hughes said alluding to Fowles’ calf injury, which forced her to miss 18 games last season including Seattle’s 3-0 sweep over Minnesota in the 2020 WNBA semifinals.

Advertising

The Storm threw a brigade of big bodies at Fowles in the first half and when that didn’t work swarmed the 6-foot-6 center with harassing double teams in the second half, which triggered Seattle’s comeback.

The Storm trailed 48-33 at halftime and outscored Minnesota 57-30 in the second half, including 37-15 in the fourth.

Stewart, who had 13 points on 5-for-14 shooting, tied the score at 75-75 with a pair of free throws.

On its next offensive possession, Loyd buried a three-pointer with 3:01 left for a 78-75 lead that put the Storm up for good.

Crystal Dangerfield scored 22 points for Minnesota and Fowles had 20.