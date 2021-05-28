So much has gone right for the Storm during its fabulous start, but there had been a concern about its inability to stop opponents from scoring.

Heading into Friday’s 82-72 victory against Minnesota, Seattle allowed 88.2 points per game, which ranked next to last in the WNBA.

Admittedly, the Storm’s frequent roster disruptions and the addition of five newcomers altered a dominant defensive unit that led the league in fewest points allowed and steals last year.

“I don’t think we have that sophistication yet,” Storm coach Dan Hughes said. “Probably the lane we’re on is trying to do the beginning things better and hopefully we can get to that sophistication of what we’re doing.

“We don’t turn people over quite as readily yet. Now I do think there could be some lineups if we can get to the point that evolve a little bit that could be a little more disruptive. … Our sophistication is going to come as the year goes on. I think we’re going to have to get better defensively.”

Last week, the Storm needed a second-half rally to erase a 19-point deficit for a 90-78 victory at Minnesota.

In the rematch at Angel of the Winds Arena, Seattle turned a close game into a rout with an oppressive 31-13 onslaught in the second period while holding the Lynx to 6-of-16 shooting (37.5%) and five turnovers.

Minnesota overcame a 13-point deficit (19-6) in the first quarter and tied it at 29-29 early in the second.

From there, it was all Seattle, which claimed its 11th straight win against Minnesota.

Candice Dupree (12 points) got the Storm going with a midrange jumper and a couple of layups for six straight points. Breanna Stewart (15 points and eight rebounds) and Sue Bird (11 points and five assists) made three-pointers.

The Storm (5-1) finished the quarter on a 29-7 run to take a 58-36 lead into halftime.

“When we do play out of our defense, we go to another level offensively,” Hughes said.

No kidding.

Normally, Seattle bludgeons opponents with a flurry of three-pointers but the Storm was just 4 of 14 from long range.

Seattle outscored Minnesota 56-28 in the paint, tallied 19 points off of 12 turnovers and led 71-42 midway in the third quarter.

Even with the Storm starters sitting out the fourth, the Lynx (0-4) never got closer than 10 the rest of the way.

Sylvia Fowles led Minnesota with 15 points while Napheesa Collier had 14 in her season debut.

Note