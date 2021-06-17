At the end of a five-games-in-eight-days road trip, the Storm looked depleted and diminished Thursday night.

The Storm, which had won its previous four games by no fewer than 11 points and an average of 17.8, found itself in a tight game against Indiana, which lost by 13 points two nights ago to the Storm.

At the end, Breanna Stewart was at her dominant best to lead the Storm to its fifth straight win — a 79-69 victory at Indiana Famer’s Coliseum.

Stewart finished with 21 points and 15 rebounds — both game highs — as the Storm (12-2) improved to 7-0 on the road.

Jewell Loyd added 15 points while Sue Bird had 13 points and seven assists and Katie Lou Samuelson chipped in 10.

Behind a balanced scoring attack, the Storm led 22-17 in the first quarter.

Advertising

Indiana wrestled away control in the second quarter thanks to backup center Teaira McCowan, who scored nine of her team-high 13 points in the period. The Storm fell behind 31-26 — its largest deficit in the past six games — with 4:50 left before halftime.

The Storm finished the quarter with a 14-5 run to go up 40-36 at the break.

Indiana (1-13), which lost its ninth straight game, erased a 65-55 deficit in the third quarter and pulled to within 69-66 midway in the fourth.

Following a timeout, the Storm put the game away with a 10-1 run. Stewart drained a long jumper that gave Seattle a 79-67 lead.

The Storm return home for Tuesday’s game against Washington.