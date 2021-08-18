Of course, Jewell Loyd was going to get the ball.

Down two points with 18.1 seconds left, the Storm gave her a chance to either tie or win the game. It didn’t matter if the three-time WNBA All-Star appeared exhausted and had missed her previous seven shots.

Without superstars Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird, who missed their second straight game due to rest, Loyd scored a career-high tying 35 points while putting on an amazing offensive display at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Still, the Storm needed a few more baskets during an 83-79 defeat.

Seattle, which was outscored 21-7 in the fourth quarter, trailed 81-79 when Loyd drove right before running into a double team and pinned along the baseline. She tried to flip the ball to a cutting Mercedes Russell, but the pass was deflected and stolen by Betnijah Laney.

Liberty guard Sami Whitcomb, the former Storm, canned two free throws to seal the loss for Seattle, which begins its five-game road trip with two losses and fell to 16-7 and third-place in the WNBA standings.

After a scintillating 12-2 start, the Storm is 4-5 in the past nine regular-season games, including 1-3 in the last four outings, which does not include last week’s win over the Connecticut Sun in the inaugural Commissioner’s Cup championship game.

Katie Lou Samuelson tallied 15 points.

New York (11-12) received 17 points each from Laney and reserve Rebecca Allen.