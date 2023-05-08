Winning wasn’t the highest priority Monday night because if it was, then Storm coach Noelle Quinn would have called on Jewell Loyd to reverse a momentum-swinging Phoenix run in the third quarter.

Instead, Quinn called a timeout and rolled out an unconventional lineup that included rookies Jordan Horston, Jade Melbourne and Madi Williams along with free-agent pickups Jasmine Walker and Theresa Plaisance.

With Loyd and the starters sitting out most of the second half, the Storm reserves came up short in a last-minute rally and fell 77-71 in the preseason opener.

“It’s a matter of looking at a lot of things today,” Quinn said before the game. “It’s an audition for minutes. Making sure our vets are in the proper cadence that they need to feel good going into the season, but also lineups and seeing who can play with who. It’s a variety of things going on but obviously making sure that we get the bulk of the minutes to people we want to see in certain positions.”

A victory against a revamped and short-handed Phoenix team that was missing star Brittney Griner would have been a surprising start for Seattle. But perhaps the most important result from their first outing was the symmetry and cohesion the new-look Storm displayed at the start.

Ezi Magbegor swiped a steal and raced to the other end for a layup to put Seattle ahead by 10. Soon after, Loyd scooted along the baseline for a putback that lifted the Storm to a 15-5 lead.

Seattle controlled the first half with a suffocating defensive effort that often left Mercury star Diana Taurasi frustrated and grumbling at officials.

After falling hard on the floor on a driving layup, Taurasi sat beneath the Phoenix basket while Walker drained her second consecutive three-pointer to put Seattle up 34-22.

The Storm led 43-36 at halftime.

Loyd finished with eight points in 17½ minutes and left the game early in the third with Seattle up 47-42.

And that’s when the Mercury took control while outscoring the Storm 24-12 in the third quarter.

In their Storm debuts, guards Kia Nurse (1 for 8 shooting) and Yvonne Turner each scored five points and filled the starting lineup alongside Mercedes Russell (four points), Magbegor (eight points) and Loyd.

Rookie Dulcy Fankham Mendjiadeu led Seattle with 10 points and nine rebounds in 13 minutes.

Phoenix received a game-high 11 points from Sug Sutton while Taurasi, who didn’t play in the second half, had 10 points on 4-for-10 shooting in 11 minutes.