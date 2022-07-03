The Storm started their three-game road trip with a dud in Atlanta.

Seattle came out flat, recovered briefly just before halftime and completely fell apart in the second half during a 90-76 defeat against the Dream on Sunday in front of a sold-out crowd at Gateway Center Arena.

Breanna Stewart finished with 19 points, five rebounds and two steals, but the All-Star forward was the only bright spot for the Storm (13-8), who had their seven-game winning streak against the Dream snapped.

It was Seattle’s first loss against Atlanta since July 15, 2019.

The Storm had momentum entering the game considering their 8-2 record in the past 10 games.

Seattle’s impressive run began with a dominant 72-60 win against Atlanta on June 6 at Climate Pledge Arena when the Dream didn’t have prolific scoring guard Tiffany Hayes, who missed the first 19 games of the season and made her season debut last Thursday.

Advertising

Hayes led Atlanta to a 92-81 overtime win against the New York Liberty in her previous outing and sparked the Dream’s dominant start on Sunday.

Atlanta converted 13 of 17 shots in the first quarter to jump out to a 32-18 lead. Midway in the second, Hayes sank a driving up that put the Dream up 16 points (41-25).

Seattle finished the second half with a 16-5 run to go into the break down 46-41.

However, the Storm were outscored 26-13 in the third quarter, which ultimately decided the game. Seattle narrowed its deficit to 50-46 and Atlanta answered with a decisive 20-5 run to go up 70-51 in the final minute of the third.

The Storm never mounted any sort of a comeback the rest of the way while Sue Bird (six points) and Jewell Loyd (nine points) remained on the bench.

Cheyenne Parker (21 points and nine rebounds) and Rhyne Howard (16 points) led five Dream players who scored in double figures against Seattle, which was second in the WNBA while allowing 76 points per game.



Seattle heads to Indiana on Tuesday and wraps up its trip Thursday in Los Angeles before the WNBA All-Star break.





NOTE:

— During a pregame presentation at midcourt, Dream coach Tanisha Wright, who played 10 seasons in Seattle and won a 2010 WNBA championship with the Storm, gave former teammate Bird a gift bag and plaque to commemorate her final season.

BOX SCORE