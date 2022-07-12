Tuesday was “Kids Day” inside Climate Pledge Arena, which produced a unique atmosphere for a basketball game. An 11-year-old virtuoso played the national anthem on electric guitar, grinning meekly as the crowd applauded his climactic chords. Doppler — the Storm’s purple and yellow mascot blob — repeatedly lost rock, paper, scissors duels with kids during commercial breaks, revealing that it does in fact have fingers.

The children in attendance sported T-shirts of varying colors, organized by specific sections: green and red and yellow and blue.

During stoppages, the public address announcer intermittently bellowed, “MAKE SOME NOISE!”

Imagine if a pack of Skittles could scream.

And in the second half of an 83-74 win over the Dallas Wings, the Storm gave their audience something to scream about.

Despite trailing 41-39 at halftime, and being outscored 22-14 in a sloppy second quarter, the Storm posted a 27-17 advantage in the third to pull back ahead. The primary catalyst was, unsurprisingly, Breanna Stewart — who erupted for 11 points on 4-5 shooting in the quarter, after sputtering with four points (1-6 field goals) in an unusually inefficient first half. The WNBA’s leading scorer finished with 19 points and seven boards.

Dallas’ most consistent threat was 6-foot-7 center Teaira McCowan, who planted herself in the paint and exposed the undersized Storm. The fourth-year center from Mississippi State recorded a team-high 18 points on 8-14 shooting, while adding nine rebounds and a pair of blocks as well.

Advertising

But Seattle’s bigs also held their own on the opposite end. Third-year Australian center Ezi Magbegor posted 13 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks — as the public address announcer punctuated positive plays with, “Aussie, Aussie, Aussie! Oi! Oi! Oi!”

And on “Kids Day,” of all days, 13-year WNBA veteran Tina Charles continued to prove her worth — pouring in 11 points and six rebounds as the Storm’s glorified super-sub. Stephanie Talbot added 14 points off the bench as well.

Seattle (16-8) is now 11-3 since stumbling out to a 5-5 start.

BOX SCORE