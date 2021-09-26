EVERETT – Considering their rich WNBA playoffs history, of course the Storm and the Phoenix Mercury would produce another postseason classic.

On Sunday, the Western Conference rivals staged another epic battle that needed an extra five minutes to determine a winner.

When it was over, the No. 4 seed Storm was eliminated following an 85-80 defeat in the second round of the playoffs at Angel of the Winds Arena.

The No. 5 Mercury gets either the No. 1 Connecticut Sun or No. 2 Las Vegas in the best-of-five semifinals.

And Seattle gets an offseason to ponder what would have happened if star Breanna Stewart was able to play and didn’t sit out due to a left foot injury.

Without the MVP candidate, who missed her third straight game, scoring was going to be a concern for the Storm, which trailed 23-16 after the first quarter.

Phoenix appeared to deliver an early knockout after going up 32-20 late in the second quarter.

However, Mercedes Russell tipped in a putback, Katie Lou Samuelson drained a three-pointer, Jewell Loyd connected on back-to-back jumpers as well a free throw and Sue Bird buried a 3-pointer to give the Storm its first lead (33-32) with 1:09 remaining before halftime.

And then Stephanie Talbot drove along the baseline for an acrobatic layup in traffic to cap a 15-0 run that put Seattle up 35-32 at the break.

The Storm pushed its lead to six (41-35) in the third quarter, but Phoenix remained within striking distance during a stretch late in the period in which the lead changed five times and the score was tied four times.

Neither team led by more than five points the rest of the way.

Tied at 70-70 in the final four minutes of the fourth quarter, Skylar Diggins-Smith connected on 1 of 2 free throws and Griner powered in a layup over Russell to give Phoenix a 73-70 lead.

After four empty offensive possessions, Bird drilled a 3-pointer that knotted the score at 73-73 with a minute left.

At the other end, Diggins-Smith, who shot 83.5% on free throws this season, missed a pair of foul shots.

On the ensuing possession, Loyd missed a contested layup and Magbegor blew a open putback on Seattle’s last offensive trip in regulation.

Needing a defensive stop, Russell spiked Diggins-Smith’s short jumper to set up a thrilling overtime.

Phoenix outscored Seattle 12-7 in the extra period, including a go-ahead jumper from Taurasi with 2:14 left.

Taurasi, who made her return Sunday after missing the previous four games due to a left ankle injury, scored 6 of her 14 points in overtime.

Griner led all scorers with 23 points, Diggins-Smith tallied 20 and Kia Nurse and Brianna Turner each had 12.

Samuelson led the Storm with 18 points followed by 16 from Bird and Loyd’s 15. Russell finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Note:

— Breana Stewart was named to the WNBA All-Defensive second team. It’s the third time the Storm forward has received all-defensive honor, including 2016 and 2020.