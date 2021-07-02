EVERETT — Late-game miscues tripped up the Storm in its past two outings, which led to a pair of heartbreaking defeats.

As fate would have it, the Storm played another nail-biter Friday night against the visiting Atlanta Dream that was decided in the final seconds.

This time, Sue Bird and Jewell Loyd each scored six points and combined on the final 12 points for the Storm, which beat Atlanta 91-88 to sweep the regular-season series with three straight wins.

Seattle led 79-78 when Bird and Loyd went back and forth with Atlanta’s Courtney Williams, who was nearly unstoppable at the end and finished with a game-high 20 points.

Bird drained a three-pointer followed by Loyd’s short jumper that gave the Storm an 84-78 lead.

After Atlanta scored two baskets to pull within 84-83, Bird drained another three-pointer — her fifth for 15 points and an 87-83 lead.

Williams answered with a three-pointer, then Loyd scored on a putback followed by another dagger from Williams that cut Seattle’s lead to 89-88 with 29 seconds left.

Following a timeout, coach Noelle Quinn gave the ball to Loyd who let the game clock wind down before driving for a contested layup for a 91-88 lead with 6.1 seconds left. She finished with 10 points.

Williams had one last chance to tie, but her three-pointer rattled off and Bird secured the rebound for the win.

Ezi Magbegor scored 12 points off the bench while the Storm (13-4) received 10 points from Mercedes Russell and Stephanie Talbot.

Crystal Bradford tallied 17 points for Atlanta, which fell to 6-10.