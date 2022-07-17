Sunday afternoon’s game wasn’t very different from the Storm’s first two contests against the Fever, the WNBA’s last-place team.

The Storm won the first two games against the Fever this season — a 16-point win in early July where Indiana didn’t top 60 points, and a 22-point win just four days later. Sunday’s 81-65 win was more of the same as the Storm prevailed to win their seventh consecutive win vs. the Fever.

The Storm jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter, and though Indiana (5-22) cut that to a few as three points during the third quarter, Seattle (17-8) re-emerged in the fourth quarter at Climate Pledge Arena.

The red-hot Storm — who extended their win streak to four games Sunday, tying a season-high — have won 12 of their last 15 contests.

“When we can really be dominant in the paint like we were today and we’ve been for the past few games, it’s hard for people to guard us,” Breanna Stewart said, referencing Seattle’s 36 points in the paint. “Look at our lineup in general, it’s a lot. It’s a lot of greatness.”

In the first meeting between the two this season, Stewart posted a game-high 20 points. The second meeting marked an all-around dominant performance for the Storm, and featured a 25-point game from Jewell Loyd, just one shy of her season-high, plus offensive production from Tina Charles, Gabby Williams and the reserves.

Advertising

Sunday, Stewart topped that outing with a game-high 25 points in 27 minutes, in addition to Jewell Loyd’s and Tina Charles’ 15, apiece. The Storm were well rested before Sunday’s game. They hadn’t played in four days after previously playing five games in nine days, and did more than enough to come out on top. Stewart said four days off can be challenging because the players aren’t in “game rhythm” but that Seattle was able to maintain that at practice.

“It’s difficult sometimes to stay engaged with Indy, but I thought we had appropriate energy and executed,” head coach Noelle Quinn said.

After a couple lead changes to open the game, the Storm jumped out to a double-digit point lead with a 9-0 run at the end of the first quarter. Ezi Magbegor started 4-of-4 from the field too, cashing in on layups inside that were created by excellent penetrating passes.

On one, the Storm showed how dangerous they can be in transition when Stewart quickly found Loyd in the right corner. Loyd made the extra pass by whipping the ball into the paint for Magbegor, who put away the straightforward layup.

“[The Storm] look to go up and down, especially Jewell, especially Stewie,” Charles said of Seattle’s transition play. “That starts with us getting stops — Seattle’s always known for getting stops, and that’s the reason why we’re able to get out in transition.”

Stewart, who leads the WNBA in points per game (20.9 points), continued to connect in the second quarter, elevating twice on the left side to cash in for two three-pointers. The second make forced the Fever to call timeout, re-extending Seattle’s lead to 11. She has scored 18 points or more in 13 of the last 15 games.

Advertising

“Stewie caught fire,” Quinn said of Stewart’s 17 first-half points. “She was the one that was cooking, offensively.”

Stewart had a good look that could’ve been her fourth-made three-pointer but rimmed it out. Charles snagged the rebound, and re-dished the ball to Stewart for a drive and finger-roll layup. Stewart also remained in the game despite three first-half fouls and her fourth early in the second half.

“She gave me a look, and I gave her a look back, without any words exchanged,” Quinn said of Stewart’s foul-trouble. “It wasn’t verbalized, just knowing, ‘Be aware of that,’ and I thought she did a great job. She didn’t end up fouling again for the rest of the game.”

Midway through the second quarter, Sue Bird jumped into the lane to record her 711th career steal, moving into third-place on the WNBA’s all-time list. Quinn said Bird’s defensive accomplishments are often overlooked — Bird can “play defense with her mind,” her coach said.

“She knows where everyone’s going to be offensively, and she knows the same defensively… How many more does she need to get into second place?” Stewart said with a smile.

Seattle’s lull — and Indiana’s best shot at winning the game — came when the Fever closed the first half on a mini 5-0 run to cut their deficit to 11. Then the visitors opened the third quarter with a 10-2 stretch. During that sequence, the Storm weren’t closing down jump shots from Queen Egbo, who made two in a row and another from Danielle Robinson. Quinn said Indiana had too many transition looks.

Advertising

Indiana trailed by three at another point later in the third quarter, but Charles re-electrified the Storm when she went on a personal 7-0 run. The Storm’s new signing made a jump shot, a hook shot and a floating jump shot before getting to the free-throw line and going 1-of-2.

“I just know who I am,” Charles said. “I love to score, I think everybody knows that, so just taking advantage.”

Quinn complimented Charles’ defensive abilities too, especially given that she’s picked up new defensive schemes in such a short window of time.

Seattle ran away with the game afterward. They went a disappointing 6-of-25 from beyond the three-point arc, but threatened in the paint instead.

Defensive activity sparked that run to close the game, Quinn said. Stephanie Talbot brought Climate Pledge arena to life when she blocked a fourth-quarter shot and made the ensuing layup. Then Stewart got a steal which led to another Talbot bucket.

By midway through the final frame, Stewart pointed to the crowd and smiled after a three-pointer. Seattle led by 15, and though Indiana called timeout, the game was all-but decided.

“We’re only getting better, and that’s what’s most exciting,” Stewart said.