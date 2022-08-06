Storm coach Noelle Quinn will miss her first game since taking over last year after testing positive for COVID-19 and entering the WNBA health and safety protocols Saturday.

Assistant Pokey Chatman will assume head-coaching duties when Seattle (20-12) hosts the Las Vegas Aces (22-10) at noon Sunday in the regular-season home finale at Climate Pledge Arena.

Quinn, who has a 36-22 record (.621), is the latest Storm member to miss a game this season due to COVID. The others include Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart, Ezi Magbegor, Stephanie Talbot, Epiphanny Prince and assistant Ebony Hoffman.

Quinn missed practice Friday and Saturday, and it’s uncertain whether she’ll return Tuesday when Seattle begins a three-game road trip at the Chicago Sky.

Before joining the Storm this season, Chatman coached nine years in the WNBA while amassing a 134-172 record.