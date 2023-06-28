During her 19 seasons with the Storm, Sue Bird was never voted to the WNBA’s all-defensive team and few considered the 5-foot-9 point guard a defensive standout although she ranks third all-time with 724 steals – 193 more than the next active player.

Bird will best be remembered as the WNBA’s all-time assist leader and a clutch shot-maker, but perhaps her greatest and most underrated gift was an uncanny ability to get her teammates in the right places at the right time on both ends of the floor.

“Sue may not be the biggest, strongest or what you would consider a ‘defensive stopper,’ but she’s a force on the defensive end because she’s 2-3 plays ahead of (the opponent’s) offense and what they’re trying to do,” Storm star Jewell Loyd said last year. “It seems like she knows their plays better than they do.

“She anticipates action and knows what’s coming. That comes with years of experience. She’s seen everything. Then, more than anything, she makes sure we’re ready for what we’re about to see whether that’s in timeouts or on the court.”

Loyd’s comments on her former teammate Bird, who retired last year echo Storm coach Noelle Quinn’s scathing criticism of Seattle’s beleaguered defense following Tuesday’s 104-93 defeat against Minnesota.

“We don’t talk enough,” said Quinn, a former WNBA point guard who played 12 years in the league. “We don’t communicate. It’s not mental telepathy out there. Whoever is on the floor, we have to make sure we’re all on the same page and make sure we can be physical enough to get a stop.”

Thursday’s 7 p.m. rematch at Climate Pledge Arena gives the Storm (4-10) another crack at Minnesota (5-9) and Lynx forward Napheesa Collier who dominated Seattle while racking up a career-high 33 points and 10 rebounds.

“Just making her catches tougher and not let her get too close to the basket,” center Ezi Magbegor said when asked what adjustments the Storm can make against Collier. “I just need to be better defensively and make her shots tougher.”

It’s not just Magbegor.

The Storm were outscored 54-32 in the paint, which has been an unsettling trend this season. Seattle ranks last in the league while allowing 40.4 points in the paint per game.

Quinn stressed the need for the Storm to play with physicality, particularly around the rim.

Magbegor is a WNBA All-Star Game candidate who averages 15.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks, but Seattle has had few reliable contributors in the front court.

Rookie forward Jordan Horston has missed the past two games due to a shoulder injury. Sixth-year center Mercedes Russell has been in and out of the lineup due to inconsistent performances.

Meanwhile, newcomer Joyner Holmes, a fourth-year forward, is averaging 11.5 points and seven rebounds in the past two outings after tallying three points and four rebounds in the previous five outings.

The Storm flew back to Seattle on Wednesday, which leaves them with just a brief Thursday morning workout to devise a new defensive scheme to slow down a red-hot Lynx offense that shot 53.2% from the field, 40% on three-pointers (8 of 20) and 93.3% on free throws (14 of 15) while tallying a season high in points on Tuesday.

Nearly four weeks ago, the Storm lost 92-85 on the road at Los Angeles Sparks before returning home and beating the Sparks 66-63 three days later in a rematch in Seattle.

“When you’re on the downside, an advantage is we can make adjustments and we can make them quick,” Magbegor said. “We don’t have a lot of time to dwell on this game. We have to fly back to Seattle, get back in the gym and make adjustments.

“When you play a team back to back, it’s a quick turnaround. You’re obviously, familiar with the team offensively and defensively. We obviously lost this game, so adjustments do need to be made.”

Since the WNBA adopted back-to-back games in its regular-season scheduling in 2021, the Storm are 8-6 in the second game, including 1-1 this season.

“I like them just because our group this year, a lot of what we want to learn is in games,” Quinn said. “Without much practice time being able to correct, (we can) hone in on things we did well and then to apply it into the game the very next day against the same opponent. That works to our favor because we have a young group.”

“To be able to have opponents in this ways – back to back – I like it. It does mimic, if you have a championship-level team, a playoff series. You prepare for one game, then what adjustments do you make – if any? And how do you approach the second game? It’s a useful tool from both ends of those perspectives.”

Seattle ends its two-game homestand on Sunday against the New York Liberty before a perilous four-games-in-seven-days East Coast road trip that includes stops in Connecticut, New York, Washington and Atlanta.