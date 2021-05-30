The Storm announced Sunday that head coach Dan Hughes is retiring.

Hughes has been in the WNBA for 20 years and has also coached for Charlotte, Cleveland and San Antonio.

“After over 40 years of coaching basketball, I want to finish my career with the focus and determination with which I started,” Hughes said on the Storm’s website. “The Seattle Storm is in amazing shape, after two championships and a terrific playoff run in 2019, I would like to announce my retirement from the WNBA. I believe now is the right time because the team is performing well, but the rigors of being a head coach in the WNBA have taken their toll on me.”

Hughes said he will still be an assistant coach for USA Basketball this summer in the Olympic Games.

The Storm also announced associated head coach Noelle Quinn will become the next head coach. She joined the coaching staff in 2019 after playing for the 2018 WNBA title team.

“I am excited to hand the reins to Noelle,” Hughes said on Storm.com. “She is well positioned to do this job and I am proud to have mentored her during my time here. I look forward to her and the team’s ongoing success.”

This story will be updated.