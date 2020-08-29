Breanna Stewart dropped a step-back three-pointer, knifed to the rim for acrobatic layups and was perfect at the free-throw line to lead the Storm to an 88-74 victory over the Chicago Sky in Bradenton, Fla., on Saturday.

With the win, Seattle (13-3) regained a half-game lead for first place in the WNBA standings and clinched a playoff spot with six games remaining.

Stewart finished with a game-high 21 points on 6-for-14 shooting from the field. She also converted 8 of 8 free throws in 28½ minutes.

For just the second time this season, the Storm had six players score in double figures, including Natasha Howard (17 points and a season-high 15 rebounds), Alysha Clark (11 points), Jewell Loyd (12 points), Ezi Magbegor (11 points) and Epiphanny Prince (10 points).

Seattle, which led 20-16 after the first period, took control of the game in the second while outscoring Chicago 29-18.

Stewart capped the first-half scoring with a fadeaway 19-footer over two defenders that put the Storm up 49-34 at the break.

Seattle began the third period with a 9-2 run for its largest lead (60-36).

Chicago trimmed its deficit to 14 points (80-66) midway in the fourth before the Storm answered with a 6-0 run to go ahead 86-66.

The Sky (10-6) was limited to just eight players after Azure Stephens (knee injury) and Diamond DeShields (personal reasons) left IMG Academy this week.

Kaleah Cooper scored 19 points, Allie Quigley 11, Ruthy Hebard 11 and Gabby Williams 10 for Chicago.