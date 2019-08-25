The Storm fell behind in the first quarter and never mounted much of a comeback while losing 63-54 to Indiana on Sunday at Alaska Airlines Arena.

It was a frustrating defeat against an opponent that entered with a three-game losing streak and is treading dangerously close to being eliminated from the postseason race.

Meanwhile, the Storm qualified for the playoffs for the fourth straight year a day earlier and needed a win to keep pace with the league’s top teams who are jockeying for playoff seeding.

However, Seattle delivered a dud of a performance.

Natasha Howard (14 points) was the only Seattle player in double-digit scoring as the Storm finished with a season with a season low in points.

Coming off a seven-day break, which was the longest layoff since the WNBA All-Star break, the Storm were out of sync offensively at the start.

Seattle fell behind 18-14 after the first period and trailed 33-26 at the break.

Advertising

With the exception of Howard, the Storm struggled to make shots while connecting on just 7 of 29 field goals (24.1 percent) — including 2 of 10 three-pointers — in the first half.

Seattle’s starting backcourt of Jordin Canada and Jewell Loyd were 0 for 5 from the field while forward Alysha Clark was 1 of 4 and center Mercedes Russell made 2 of 4 shots.

Defensively, the Storm had difficulty slowing down rookie Teira McCowan, who tallied 16 points and 11 rebounds in the first half.

The Storm sent a series of double teams at the 6-foot-7 center, which had little affect as she midrange floaters over 6-6 Mercedes Russell or powered to the rim for layups against smaller defenders.

McCowan finished with 22 points on 9-for-15 shooting and a career-high 18 rebounds. Kelsey Mitchell added 13 points off the bench and Candice Dupree had 12.

Trailing 51-39 heading into the fourth quarter, the Storm appeared to be headed to a historic performance in terms of offensive futility.

Seattle, which ranks third from last in the WNBA in scoring while averaging just 75.0 points per game, but needed some late baskets to avoid setting its franchise record of fewest points in a game (45 points in 2004).

The Storm (15-14) still holds the No. 6 seed and would host No. 7 Minnesota (15-15) in a loser-out first-round playoff game at the Angel of the Winds Casino Arena in Everett.