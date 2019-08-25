Despite an offensive onslaught from Indiana rookie Teaira McCowan, the Storm turned in a gritty defensive performance Sunday that would have prevailed in 25 of its previous 28 games.

The WNBA defending champions own the league’s No. 1 defense, but the Storm isn’t going to win many games with the type of putrid offensive display exhibited in a 63-54 defeat at the hands of Indiana at Alaska Airlines Arena.

“We were not shotmakers today,” Seattle coach Dan Hughes said. “Defensively, aside from McCowan I thought we were putting ourselves in a situation to (win) if we could just have found an offensive rhythm, but just never really found it.”

It was a season-low scoring outing for the Storm, which converted just 28.6% of its shots, including 5 of 22 on three-pointers. Seattle nearly had more turnovers (15) than field goals and scored back-to-back baskets just once after the first quarter.

At times this season, the Storm, which ranks third from last in the WNBA in scoring while averaging just 75.0 points a game, has been able to overcome its offensive shortcomings with a defense that creates turnovers and shuts down opposing team’s perimeter attack.

Seattle did both things on Sunday (Indiana committed 15 turnovers and made just 2 of 10 three-pointers), but the Storm fell behind in the first quarter and never mounted much of a comeback in the second half.

Even All-Star forward Natasha Howard came up short compared to her lofty standards.

The MVP candidate finished with 14 points, but converted just 4 of 14 shots. She also had nine rebounds.

No other Seattle player had more than eight points, which was a surprising contrast from its last outing when the Storm had five players score in double figures.

“Give Indiana credit, they did an absolutely good job,” Howard said. “The shots that we normally make, they weren’t dropping today.

“We just got to go back to the drawing board, back to practice tomorrow and figure out the things that we need to work on and what we need to do better.”

Perhaps motivation was in short supply for Seattle against an Indiana team that had lost three in a row and is treading dangerously close to being eliminated from the postseason race.

Meanwhile, the Storm qualified for the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year before the game, which is a significant accomplishment considering the seasonlong absence of injured stars Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird.

“The season started by reshuffling the deck,” Hughes said. “This team that coming off a championship, it was going to look different in 2019. … There were a lot of people didn’t think we were a playoff team. We thought we were. It’s gratifying to do that.

“We’re still learning things. Things don’t come easy for this team. We tried to be real honest about that. There’s going to be some ups and downs to this season. I don’t think the reality is that we can just become good and cruise and stay at that level.”

The Storm certainly didn’t give the crowd of 8,076 any reason to celebrate Sunday.

Coming off a seven-day break, which tied for the longest layoff since the WNBA All-Star break, the Storm was out of sync at the start.

Seattle fell behind 18-14 after the first period and trailed 33-26 at the break.

The Storm’s starting backcourt of Jordin Canada and Jewell Loyd were 0 for 5 from the field in the first half and Seattle’s four guards combined to shoot 2 of 19.

“We’re not just blessed to play one-on-one basketball,” Hughes said. “Natasha can certainly create some things, but aside from Natasha we’re not really blessed totally to do that.

“It’s something this team has to really work at. We’re not just blessed in a situation where we can play to certain players and situations and know that their talent carries us. … We have to play well with each other. The ball has to move. Screens have to be sharp. That’s who we are this year.”

At the other end, Indiana had a simple plan: Give the ball to McCowan.

The Storm sent a series of double teams at the 6-foot-7 center, which had little affect as she floated short floaters over 6-6 Mercedes Russell or powered to the rim for layups against smaller defenders.

McCowan finished with 22 points on 9-for-15 shooting and a career-high 18 rebounds. Kelsey Mitchell added 13 points off the bench and Candice Dupree had 12.

Trailing 51-39 heading into the fourth quarter, the Storm appeared to be headed to a historic performance in terms of offensive futility.

Seattle needed a couple of late baskets to avoid setting its franchise record of fewest points (45 points in 2004), but never got closer to Indiana than seven points in the fourth.

With five games left, Seattle (15-14) is No. 6 in the standings and fell three games behind No. 5 Chicago (18-11). The Storm would need to finish with a better record than the Sky to finish with a higher seed after losing the regular-season series.

Seattle also saw its lead over No. 7 Minnesota (15-15) reduced to a half game. If the standings remain the same, the Storm would play the Lynx in a single-elimination, first-round playoff game at the Angel of the Winds Casino Arena in Everett.

“If we can earn in these next two weeks the ability to play at home that would be a major success for us,” Hughes said. “In a one-game series, especially the way we defend, we can take advantage of that.

“But we want to be playing good basketball and today wasn’t the best version of us.”