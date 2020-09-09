The Storm locked up a spot in the WNBA semifinals following a 107-95 victory over Dallas on Wednesday in Bradenton, Fla.

The win gives Seattle a double bye in next week’s playoffs and a week off, but it may have been a costly.

Late in the fourth period, Sue Bird, who has missed nine games this season due to a bone bruise in her left knee, collided with Dallas rookie forward Satou Sabally while going for a steal.

Bird collapsed on the IMG Academy court and stayed on the floor for several minutes before getting up gesturing toward her knee. The 39-year-old point guard walked gingerly off the court and didn’t return.

Seattle (17-3), which has two regular-season games left, begins the postseason Sept. 20.

Breanna Stewart (23 points, 11 rebounds and six assists ) and Jewell Loyd (23 points and seven rebounds) led the Storm to its sixth straight win.

Natasha Howard and Alysha Clark each scored 14 points while Bird tallied 10 points and nine assists before leaving early.

The Storm entered Wednesday’s game with the WNBA’s No. 1 scoring defense that was allowing just 75.3 points per game, but Seattle had difficultly slowing down Dallas in the first half.

The Wings shot 55 percent from the field (11 of 20) and led 29-28 in the first period thanks in large part to Sabally, who scored nine of her game-high 25 points in the quarter.

Then Arike Ogunbowale, the league’s scoring leader who was averaging 22.3 points, took over. The second-year Dallas guard tallied 13 of her 16 points in the second period.

However, Seattle led 55-54 at halftime.

The Storm trailed 69-66 midway in the third, but finished the period with a 15-5 run to take an 81-74 lead into the fourth.

Seattle pushed its lead to 85-74 and was never seriously threatened the rest of the way.