The Seattle Storm held off a frantic Washington Mystics push to win, 82-77, a potential playoff preview with home-court advantage implications and clinch a playoff spot Saturday at Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.

There was a hotly debated and, Seattle-argued, phantom timeout call with 22.8 seconds left. Coach Noelle Quinn and Sue Bird protested they didn’t want one but the team had little choice but to go ahead and use it.

From there, the Storm shut down Elena Delle Donne’s drive. Breanna Stewart’s free throws put Seattle up by three and Ariel Atkins’ look from beyond the arc clanged off the rim.

With the win, Seattle (19-11) takes the season series. The Storm won the first meeting 85-71, and the teams will come together again Sunday.

The Storm and Mystics entered the game with matching 8-11 records and locked in the middle of the playoff field at fourth and fifth, respectively.

Washington brought smothering defense and disruption early, and Seattle didn’t take its first lead until the final three minutes of the first half. Delle Donne stuck to Stewart and the Mystics limited the WNBA leader in points per game (21.1) to seven in the first half.

Tina Charles got hot as the Storm trimmed a nine-point deficit. The teams went into halftime tied at 35.

Charles reached double-digit points just over a minute into the second half. Her jump shot was blocked but she held onto it and tried again.

Near the end of the third quarter, technical fouls were called on the Mystics as the Storm went for a wide-open layup – one on the bench, one on coach Mike Thibault, per ESPN. Washington came out of that confusion fired up and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough put Washington back within one.

Back-to-back steals and conversions from Epiphanny Prince put the Storm up by 10 a few minutes into the fourth quarter.

Atkins’ three-pointer got the Mystics closer, 69-74, with just over two minutes left. Jewell Loyd created and maintained Seattle’s seven-point lead for a bit before Alysha Clark made it a one-point contest again.

Washington entered the game on a three-game winning streak after shooting 56.4 percent from the field in an 87-77 victory at Dallas on Thursday. Meanwhile in Connecticut, the Storm bench was outscored 30-8 by the Sun in an 88-83 loss. The bench keyed a critical second-half run on Saturday.

BOX SCORE