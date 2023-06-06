After a first quarter to forget, the Storm trailed by 21 points early in the second period, which prompted the launch of their youth movement that sparked the second-largest comeback in franchise history.

With Jewell Loyd as the mainstay, Seattle surrounded the WNBA scoring leader with rookies Jordan Horston, Jade Melbourne, Ivana Dojkic and Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu during a decisive stretch between the third and fourth quarters when it seized control of the game.

“A lot of it is just trusting in my teammates,” said Loyd, who scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Storm to their first victory — a 66-63 victory against the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday night. “I know I can get to my spots and I think I was able to. … At the same time, just understand what teams are going to do.

“It’s not just about me scoring, but it’s about me making sure everyone is in great places. We did that down the stretch and it helped a lot.”

Horston added a career-high 14 points and seven rebounds while Ezi Magbegor finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocks for the Storm, which improved to 1-4 and became that last WNBA team to capture a win this season.

“I’m feeling good,” Horston said when asked about her first WNBA victory. “We’ve been working hard. We knew it was going to come. I’m just glad we got the win in front of the home crowd. We’ve been putting in the work non-stop. It just shows when you stay patient, stay hungry, then you’ll get one. If we play how we just played, the skies the limit.”

Before the late-arriving Climate Pledge Arena crowd settled in their seats, Seattle fell behind 10-0 when coach Noelle Quinn called timeout.

Quinn rotated eight players around Loyd in various lineups, including Fankam Mendjiadeu, who had previously played just three minutes this season.

But nothing worked.

After Azura Stevens drained a mid-range jumper to put the Sparks up 19-2 with 3:34 left in the first quarter, Quinn used her second timeout.

Following several minutes of moans and groans, Storm fans exploded in cheers when Horston converted a putback for Seattle’s third basket and sixth point with less than a minute remaining in the opening period.

Seattle trailed 24-6 after the first quarter, which was two points shy of the fewest points in a period in franchise history.

“Never was a moment where I felt we were out of it,” Quinn said. “In these first five games, a variety of thing have happened.

“I’ll say it again and stress that this group is just different and they’re special. Yeah, they’re youthful and inexperienced, but what they lack there they’re strong in their chemistry and camaraderie. They support each other. They empower each other. I think that helps us in those moments to stay super positive.”

The Storm recovered from a forgettable first quarter with a scintillating second quarter to remember while outscoring Los Angeles 29-14 thanks in large part to a lineup comprised of Loyd, Dojkic, Horston, Magbegor and Yvonne Turner.

Seattle trimmed a 21-point deficit (27-6) early in the second period to three (38-35) at halftime.

“You still have a long game left,” Loyd said about the 21-point deficit. “We were able to get some stops. We weren’t discouraged. We understand it’s basketball and it’s a game of runs and we came out a little laxed, but at that end of the day we found some motivation and got energized by the crowd. Had people like Jordan step us and get us going.”

Loyd canned a pair of free throws to give Seattle its first lead, 42-40 with 4:18 left in the third quarter and the Storm never looked back.

Seattle began the fourth quarter ahead 52-48 and clung to a three-point lead in the final minutes before hanging on to the win.

Nneka Ogwumike led Los Angeles (3-3) with 22 points. Lexie Brown chipped in 15 points and former Storm guard Jordin Canada had 11 points and five assists.

Seattle shot 32.4% on field goals and finished with more fast break points (15-2), second-chance points (11-0), steals (11-6) while committing fewer turnovers (13-21).

“It was a great effort from our group,” Quinn said. I’m super excited for this group to see the fruits of their labor and being rewarded by a win. It’s not just the win, but the how.

“Obviously, this is a good step for us and we will continue to learn, grow and get better. But I’m super happy for this group with how we fought and how we stayed together. We never wavered through our effort tonight.”