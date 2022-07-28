The Seattle Storm are still looking up at the Connecticut Sun in the standings following a 88-83 road loss Thursday night.

The Storm never recovered Natisha Hiedeman’s three-pointer to make it 86-83 with 2:42 left in the game. Seattle star Breanna Stewart’s bid was just off the mark. A pair of Courtney Williams free throws put it out of reach.

On “Sue Bird Day” in Connecticut, as declared by Gov. Ned Lamont before the game, Bird kicked off the festivities with a slick three and team-high 11 first-half points. Four of five in the starting lineup — Bird, Gabby Williams, Stewart and Tina Charles — were former UConn Huskies. Bird announce she’s retiring after the season.

Along with Jewell Loyd, the starting lineup finished in double-digit points.

The Storm led 20-10 on Stewart’s driving layup. The Sun charged back, helped along by some sloppy play from the visitors.

“Statistically they’re top in a lot of categories, offensively and defensively,” coach Noelle Quinn said before the game. “This will be a great test.”

In the first half, the Storm took 13 personal fouls to Connecticut’s four. Stewart picked up her third foul with 2:42 to go and the Sun used her absence as an opening to go 9-3 the rest of the way.

Stewart still led Seattle with 17 points. Charles’ 10 rebounds topped the Storm.

The Sun flirted with a double-digit lead several times in the second half but the Storm never let them get too far away. Charles, who sailed past 7,000 career points in the Storm’s last game against the Atlanta Dream on Sunday, found Stewart for a tying three. Williams knotted the score again at 83 with a spin move to the basket — an elegant end to the Seattle scoring, but not enough to win.

The Storm (18-11) have dropped three of four overall and absorbed a season series sweep. The Sun (20-9) took the first two games, 93-83 in Seattle and 82-71 in Connecticut.

“Heading into hopefully a postseason run for us, we can see where we match up, where we have advantages and disadvantages,” Quinn said. “Learn from this game.”