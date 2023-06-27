Noelle Quinn knew the Storm needed to slow down Napheesa Collier if the Storm were going to have any chance of beating the Minnesota Lynx.

“We have to take care of the head of the snake, which is Phees,” the Storm coach said before Tuesday’s game. “She’s playing at a high level. We have to make sure we are super locked into our schemes with her.

“She’s shooting the ball at a high level and playing really hard and carrying the load. That’s a key matchup for us.”

Prioritizing stopping Collier is one thing, but doing it proved to be a difficult task as the forward scored a career-high 33 points to help the Lynx beat the Storm 104-93 at the Target Center.

The 6-foot-1 forward converted on 11 of 21 field-goal attempts, including 2 of 2 on three-pointers and 9 of 9 on free throws in 34 minutes against an assortment of Storm defenders.

Collier’s big night overshadowed the Storm’s impressive balanced attack. Seattle made 13 three-pointers on 31 attempts, shot 45.9% from the field and had six players in double-digit scoring for the first time this season.

Advertising

Sami Whitcomb, who came off the bench and drained six three-pointers, tied with Ezi Magbegor for a team-high 20 points.

Jewell Loyd had 14 points and nine rebounds while Ivana Dojkic had 14 points and nine assists. Joyner Holmes chipped in 11 points and eight rebounds in relief and Kia Nurse had 10 points for Seattle (4-10).

It was the first of two straight games against Minnesota (5-9). The teams play Thursday in Seattle.

After a 16-16 tie, Minnesota, which shot 61.9% in the first quarter, finished the period with a 19-4 run to lead 35-20 — the most points Seattle has allowed in any quarter this season.

The Storm trailed by 17 (44-27) early in the second period and used a 9-0 run to cut their deficit to 44-38 at the 4:38 mark in the quarter.

The Lynx pushed their lead to 15 points (53-38) before Seattle ended the period with another 9-0 run to trail 53-47 at halftime.

The Storm closed the gap to four points early in the third quarter, but couldn’t get any closer and went into the fourth down 80-74.

Minnesota outscored Seattle 24-19 the rest of the way.

Lynx rookie Diamond Miller, who missed the past eight games with a right-ankle injury, had 18 points, five assists and four rebounds. Kayla McBride also had 18 points.