It would have been understandable being the finale of a four-game, nine-day road trip if the Storm didn’t show a lot of energy Friday night after falling behind by 12 points after one quarter.

The Storm didn’t win, but they certainly didn’t quit, making Dallas work hard for a very important victory.

Dallas, playing for home-court advantage in the first round of the WNBA playoffs, held off several Storm runs, then pulled away late for a 106-91 victory at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

The Storm fell to 11-28 and will play their final game of the season on Sunday at home against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Seattle star Jewell Loyd had 33 points on 10-of-30 shooting and played every second in the game. Loyd moved one point ahead of Breanna Stewart in the chase for the most points in a WNBA season.

Loyd has 911 this season and Stewart has 910, with one game left for each.

Advertising

The last time these teams played in Texas, Dallas won 109-103 in the highest combined scoring game of the Storm’s season and the only game this season in which Seattle had scored at least 100 points.

Friday’s game was also played at a frenetic pace, but Seattle couldn’t keep up in the opening quarter as Dallas took a 32-20 lead, aided by 20 points in the paints to 10 for Seattle.

It was a continuation of what happened in Seattle’s loss to Atlanta on Wednesday night, when it was outscored 40-20 in the paint by the Dream.

Seattle trailed by as many as 18 points (51-33) in the second quarter, but Loyd made a pair of three-pointers in the final 32 seconds of the half to pull Seattle to 56-45 at halftime.

Loyd had 18 points in the first half on 6-of-19 shooting from the field. The rest of the Storm shot 11 from 17 from the field in the first half.

Seattle was probably fortunate that it was only down by 11 considering Dallas held a 21-7 rebounding edge at halftime.

Advertising

The Storm scored the first four points of the second half to pull to seven points, but Dallas went on a 12-2 run to push its lead to 68-51.

The Wings led 80-66 entering the fourth quarter, but Seattle pulled to 86-77 with 7:16 left on Kia Nurse three-pointer, causing the Wings to call a timeout.

But that was as close as the Storm got.

Notes

Seattle rookie Jordan Horston was unable to go to graduation ceremonies at Tennessee because of her duties with the Storm, but the team held a graduation ceremony for her.