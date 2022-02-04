There weren’t many reasons to believe Stephanie Talbot would stick with the Storm beyond the preseason last year, considering the fourth-year forward sat out the 2020 WNBA season and was a training-camp invite with a nonguaranteed contract

To the surprise of many, Talbot, who arrived in Seattle via a trade that sent fan favorite Sami Whitcomb to the New York Liberty, earned a spot on the roster and started nine out of 30 games while averaging 5.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 17.9 minutes — all career highs. She also shot a personal best 41.5% on three-pointers.

Still, Talbot’s future with the Storm was uncertain again before Friday when Seattle announced a deal with the fourth-year veteran to return next season. Terms of the contract were not released.

“I am super excited to stay in Seattle with such a great organization,” Talbot said in a statement released by the team. “I can’t wait to play at Climate Pledge Arena and compete for a championship with a great group of girls.”

Storm general manager Talisa Rhea added: “Steph was a great addition to the Storm last season with her consistent energy and strong work ethic. She brings an ability to spread the floor and flow within our offensive systems, and defensively her high activity level and instincts provide great impact to our team. We are looking forward to Steph’s second year with the Storm.”

Talbot is the second Storm player who was a restricted free agent to agree to contract terms, the other being center Mercedes Russell, who signed a three-year, $480,000 deal this week.

Seattle’s third restricted free agent, Jordin Canada, was extended a qualifying offer from the team, but hasn’t re-signed with the Storm or joined another team.

Talbot’s return continues a busy week in free agency, in which the Storm re-signed stars Breanna Stewart and Jewell Loyd while adding free agent Brianna January and trading for Gabby Williams in a deal that sent Katie Lou Samuelson to the Los Angeles Sparks.

Seattle has 10 players under contract, not including 12-time WNBA All-Star Sue Bird, who is expected to come back to the Storm for her 19th season.