Despite entering Tuesday’s game ranked among the WNBA leaders in three-point attempts, the Storm opted for a different route to claim an 87-74 win over Indiana.

Seattle struggled shooting 3-pointers while connecting on 25.5 percent in the past two games, including a 90-84 loss to the Fever last Thursday.

In the rematch at the IMG Academy in Bradenton Fla., the Storm converted 3 of 10 shots behind the arc – both season lows – and went inside for 28 points in the paint.

With the victory, Seattle (12-3) snapped a two-game skid and retained its half-game for first place in the league standings with seven games left.

The Storm used its quickness on defense to trap and double team Indiana and force 17 turnovers that led to 20 points.

Breanna Stewart finished with 27 points, nine rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks. Natasha Howard had 13 points and nine rebounds, Alysha Clark added 11 points and eight rebounds and Sami Whitcomb poured in 11 points.

Advertising

The Storm trailed 23-22 after the first period before taking control of the game in the second.

Back-to-back steals from Stewart resulted in a pair of assists to Clark for layups that gave Seattle a 30-28 lead.

Soon after, the Storm hit the Fever with a 13-0 run that included two fastbreak layups to go ahead 43-30.

Stewart, who personally outscored Indiana 14-12 in the second period, finished the first half with a three-pointer at the top of the key to give the Storm a 46-35 lead at the break.

Seattle stretched its lead to 16 points (57-41) late in the third and was ahead by the same margin (68-52) early in the fourth before Indiana made one last run.

The Fever closed to within 78-69 with 2:47 left before Howard collected a steal for a layup despite being fouled. Her ensuing free throw extended Seattle’s lead to 12 points and Indiana never got closer than 11 points the rest of the way.

Kennedy Burke had 17 points, Kelsey Mitchell 15 and Julie Allemand and Natalie Achonwa each had 11 for the Fever (5-9).

Note:

— Sue Bird missed her third straight game and eight total due to a left bone bruise in her left knee. Coach Gary Kloppenburg hinted the 11-time WNBA All-Star could miss a few more games before returning.