The Storm signed free agent Jasmine Walker, which apparently shores up the supporting cast along the front line.

“I want to start by saying thank you to the Seattle Storm for giving me this amazing opportunity,” Walker in a statement. “I’m ready to get to work and add to their winning tradition! To my teammates, I’m more than ready to give you my all to get it done!”

Walker, a 6-foot-3 forward, will seemingly backup newly signed Kia Nurse and give the Storm another defensive-oriented wing in case restricted free agent Gabby Williams doesn’t return to the WNBA this year.

“Jasmine brings versatility as a scorer and defender to help provide us with additional depth in our frontcourt,” Storm coach Noelle Quinn said in a statement. “She has a natural ability to space the floor with her efficient three-point shooting and is a strong rebounder. We are looking forward to having her in Seattle.”

Walker, a former Alabama standout, was taken No. 7 overall in the first round of the 2021 WNBA draft by the Los Angeles Sparks. She played just two games as a rookie in 2021 before suffering a knee injury.

Last season, Walker averaged 1.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 8.5 minutes while coming off the bench in 31 of 32 games. She shot 25% from the field and 20% on three-pointers (10 of 50).

Advertising

In the offseason, Los Angeles traded Walker to Connecticut as part of a four-player deal and the Sun waived her Feb. 20.

Earlier this week, the Storm added Ivana Dojkic, a 25-year-old free-agent point guard from Croatia, who is making her WNBA debut.

Theoretically, the Storm will start the season with a lineup that includes Jewell Loyd and Sami Whitcomb in the backcourt alongside centers Ezi Magbegor, Mercedes Russell and Nurse.

The Storm also signed guards Jade Melbourne, Yvonne Turner, Kaila Charles and Dojkic as well as forwards Arella Guirantes and Theresa Plaisance.

The Storm, who have four picks in the April 10 WNBA draft, have 12 players on the roster. The WNBA limit is 12.