Napheesa Collier continues to confuse and torment the Storm.

After tallying 33 and 31 points in their previous matchups — both Lynx wins — the three-time WNBA All-Star forward scored a game-high 24 to help defeat the Storm 78-70 in front of 8,865 at Climate Pledge Arena on Friday night.

Seattle (9-22) had won five of its previous seven games, including two in a row, before its latest loss that dampens playoffs hopes with nine games remaining in the regular season.

Collier wasn’t as dominant offensively as she was in previous meetings, but she still scored at will while connecting on seven of 15 field-goal attempts, canning 10 of 11 free-throw attempts and collecting 10 rebounds.

“She’s just a great player,” forward Ezi Magbegor said when asked about Collier. “She’s able to score outside and inside, which makes her tough to guard. Obviously, the first two games weren’t great defensively. We’re lucky we get to play them twice again and need to do a better job on her defensively.”

The Storm will have fewer than 48 hours before Sunday’s rematch at the Target Center to figure out their Collier conundrum or risk being swept in the season series against the Lynx (15-16) for first time since 2016.

“She’s a difficult matchup,” coach Noelle Quinn said. “First and foremost, I think she’s done an amazing job of getting herself in shape and preparing herself for this season. Her whole basketball game. Her shot looks different — nice and clean. Her ability to handle the ball and create her own shot at that size creates mismatch nightmares. Ezi is one of our best defenders, and having to guard Phees is difficult because of her agility and her versatility.”

The Storm led 16-11 before the Lynx seized momentum and finished the first quarter with a 12-2 run to go up 23-18.

Seattle staged a brief rally and cut its deficit to 28-27 early in the second period.

However, Minnesota scored 11 straight points to regain control and go up 39-27.

With Collier scoring 17 points, the Lynx led 46-39 in the first half.

“She was good in pick-and-rolls and we didn’t load up enough, so she was kind of rolling to the basket pretty freely initially,” Storm guard Sami Whitcomb said. “She does a pretty good job of creating contact and forcing the ref’s hand with fouls. She’s obviously a dynamic player and I thought we did a better job in the second half.”

The Storm held Collier to seven points in the second half, but they had difficulty tracking Kayla McBride (21 points) and Tiffany Mitchell (14 points).

WNBA scoring leader Jewell Loyd, who connected on five of 19 field-goal attempts and was one of eight from long range, canned her only three-pointer late in the fourth to cut Minnesota’s lead to 69-61.

The Lynx surrendered 41 points to Loyd in the teams’ previous meeting, but this time held her to 15 points — nine below her average.

“It’s hard to win games when our leading scorer isn’t scoring efficiently,” Quinn said. “When Jewell is knocking down shots and is comfortable, everything opens up for us.”

With Loyd laboring and Magbegor sitting on the bench for long stretches due to foul trouble, Whitcomb picked up the scoring slack and tallied a season-high 23 points, including five three-pointers.

“I’ve got to stay on the floor,” said Magbegor, who had 13 points, three steals and two blocks in 26 minutes before fouling out. “There were a couple of silly fouls earlier in the game. I have to be better. It is frustrating getting fouls called and I don’t want to speak too much on it.”

