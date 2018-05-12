Four Storm players scored in double figures as Seattle beat the host Phoenix Mercury 84-61 to close out the WNBA exhibition season Saturday night.

It was Seattle’s second straight win over Phoenix. The Storm opens the season with home (May 20) and away (May 23) games against the Mercury.

Rookie Jordin Canada led the Storm with 17 points, including three three-pointers. Breanna Stewart scored 14 points (with three three-pointers) and had eight rebounds. Natasha Howard and Aleksandra Crvendakic scored 12 points apiece.

Bates defensive player of year

Washington shortstop Sis Bates was named the defensive player of the year by the Pac-12 Conference. Bates becomes the third Husky to win the award.

Bates made just two errors all season. Her .985 fielding percentage was the best mark by a Husky shortstop in the 26-year history of the program.

Offensively, Bates hit .400/.490/.606 in the regular season, Washington’s first .400 hitter since Ali Aguilar in 2015.

Bates, Taran Alvelo, Kelly Burdick, Julia DePonte, Gabbie Plain, Kirstyn Thomas and Taylor Van Zee all earned at least one award from the Pac-12, with Bates, Plain and Van Zee earning multiple awards.

Baseball

Washington hit five home runs to rout No. 11 UCLA 13-6 at Husky Ballpark. Joe Wainhouse and Levi Jordan each had two home runs and Nick Kahle added a solo shot, part of a season-high 18-hit day for Washington (24-21, 14-9 Pac-12) as it evened the series against UCLA (31-15, 15-8).

Wainhouse went 4 for 5 with five RBI and four runs scored, while Jordan was 3 for 4 with three RBI and three runs scored. Freshmen Braiden Ward and Jonathan Schiffer both had a season-high three hits.

• Seattle University swept a doubleheader from host Utah Valley, winning the first game 4-1 and the second game 13-2 in eight innings.

The sweep gives the Redhawks (32-17, 13-7 Western Athletic Conference) the series win over the Wolverines (14-33, 5-15) and keeps them in fourth place in the league standings.

Tarik Skubal (7-1) struck out 10 in seven innings in the opener, allowing four hits and one run. Sean Sutton led SU at the plate with three hits, three runs and two RBI.

• Scotty Sunitsch fired seven shutout innings and Washington State scored in each of the first four innings in an 8-4 victory over USC (22-23, 10-16 Pac-12) at Bailey-Brayton Field. Washington State (15-26-1, 7-15-1) was led by a three-hit performance by Dillon Plew. Andres Alvarez and Danny Sinatro each homered.

Track and field

Renick Meyer won the 100 and led off the victorious 4×100 relay, and Grace Bley surged to the front with 10 meters left to win the 200, leading Seattle Pacific to the women’s team title at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Championships in Monmouth, Ore.

The Falcons finished the two-day event with 154½ points. Central Washington, giving SPU the expected battle for the crown, tied for second place with Concordia-Portland. Both had 121 points.

SPU and Central tied for the GNAC indoor championship in February.

• Washington’s Andrew Gardner just missed out on a conference crown, taking second in the men’s 3,000 steeplechase at the Pac-12 Championships at Stanford.

• Washington State’s Molly Scharmann was the top Cougars placer at the Pac-12 Championships. She pole vaulted 13 feet, 8¼ inches for fourth.

Men’s pro soccer

The Portland Timbers 2 scored in second-half stoppage time for a 1-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders 2 (2-6-1, seven points) at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma.

Women’s rowing

The Seattle Pacific varsity eight was fourth among a high-level field of NCAA Division II crews in the grand finals of the Dad Vail Regatta in Philadelphia. The Falcons may have seen their season come to an end.