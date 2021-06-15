At first glance, a matchup between the WNBA-leading Storm and bottom-dwelling Indiana Fever looked like a mismatch considering nine games separated the teams in the standings.

But Seattle needed to work a little harder and longer than many expected before pulling away in the fourth quarter for an 87-70 victory on Tuesday night at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

Led by its Big 3, the Storm (11-2) won its fourth straight game and improved to 6-0 on the road.

Breanna Stewart had 20 points, 12 rebounds and five assists while Jewell Loyd finished with 18 points, six rebounds and four assists and Sue Bird added 17 points, four assists and three steals.

The Storm stars accounted for 55 points.

Loyd (10 points) and Stewart (nine) combined to outscore Indiana in the first quarter and carry Seattle to a 25-16 lead.

In the first half, Seattle’s Big 3 tied the Fever in scoring as Stewart tallied 14 points, Loyd 10 and Bird added nine as the Storm went into the break ahead 41-33.

The Storm was up 61-51 at the end of the third quarter, but the Fever pulled to 64-55 early in the fourth.

That’s when Seattle ripped off a 13-2 run capped by consecutive three-pointers by Bird to put the game away and go up 77-57.

Kelsey Mitchell had a game-high 24 points for Indiana (1-12), which lost its eighth straight game.

Seattle finishes its five-game trip with another game against Indiana on Thursday.