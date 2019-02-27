Seattle will play a pair of games before the regular season, which will start May 25 against Phoenix in Everett.

The Seattle Storm announced its preseason schedule, which will feature a home game against the Phoenix Mercury and a road game against the Los Angeles Sparks.

The defending champions will host the Mercury on Wednesday, May 15 at 7 p.m. at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett.

Everett is the site of five Storm regular-season contests, including the May 25 home opener.

The Storm will then face the Sparks on Friday, May 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the Hutto-Patterson Gym at Pasadena City College. Last season, the Storm won two of three regular-season meetings against the Sparks.

Following its two-game preseason slate, the Storm will begin its title defense against the Mercury at Angel of the Winds Arena on Saturday, May 25 at 12:30 p.m. on ABC. Opening day will feature a ring ceremony celebrating the third WNBA title in franchise history.

Note

• Reign FC announced that midfielder Morgan Proffitt has signed with the club for the NWSL season. As per league and team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Proffitt has been playing with SK Slavia Praha in the Czech First Division since June 2018. She was selected by the Chicago Red Stars with the 12th pick in the 2017 NWSL College Draft

Also, Reign FC defender Alyssa Kleiner has elected to retire from professional soccer. After graduating from Santa Clara in 2014, Kleiner began her NWSL career with the Portland Thorns in 2015. She played two seasons for the Washington Spirit before joining the Reign in 2018. Kleiner played in 10 matches for the Reign.