It’s no secret, Sue Bird’s desire to play in the new $1.15 billion Climate Pledge Arena partly motivated the basketball superstar to return for her 21st WNBA season.

Maybe the Storm can entice Bird to stick around a few more years with its state-of-the-art training facility. The project, announced Friday, is scheduled to begin construction next year and is expected to be completed before training camp before the 2024 season.

Force 10 Facilities, LLC (F10F) announced plans develop the Seattle Storm Center for Basketball Performance on a 50,000-square-foot parcel in Seattle’s Interbay neighborhood.

The design includes two side-by-side basketball courts, locker rooms, a lounge, a nutrition center, strength and conditioning training spaces and diagnostics and physical therapy spaces for players.

The new facility will also serve as the Storm headquarters for the Storm’s executive and business staff.

The Storm declined to reveal the cost of construction. However, Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis is building a 50,000 square foot practice facility that will reportedly cost $40 million.

“We are excited to create a state-of-the-art training facility for our team and for our city,” Storm co-owner Lisa Brummel said in a statement released by the team. “The Storm facility will provide our athletes with a dedicated space to support them holistically, from training to health and wellness.

“This facility reflects our franchise legacy, our athletes’ success, and aims to promote and grow the women’s game and expand youth access to play.”

The Storm said 85% of all project team members working on the design and construction of its new practice facility are women.

The Storm originally practiced at the Furtado Center across the street from the Seattle Center and Space Center. When the Sonics relocated to Oklahoma City in 2008, the Storm practiced at Seattle Pacific University’ Royal Brougham Pavilion.