The Storm’s bloated 20-player training camp roster is down to 13 after a series of moves Thursday afternoon.

Seattle temporarily suspended reserves Epiphanny Prince and Mercedes Russell, who recently concluded their playing overseas in Turkey and are expected to join the team soon after completing protocols, which requires six days of quarantine and six negative COVID-19 results.

The Storm’s transactions, which were announced shortly after the WNBA’s 2 p.m. deadline to submit opening-day rosters, allows the defending WNBA champions to exceed the league’s maximum of 12 roster spots.

However, their salaries still count against the WNBA’s $1.3 million salary cap.

Temporarily suspending Prince and Russell allows the Storm to retain rookie guard Kiana Williams and veteran forward Stephanie Talbot, who stood out during the team’s two-week training camp.

Williams, the former Stanford star taken in the second round of this year’s WNBA Draft, scored 12 points in 15 minutes off the bench in Monday’s closed-door scrimmage against the Phoenix Mercury.

Meanwhile, Talbot tallied 10 points, five rebounds and two assists in 10 minutes as a reserve during the scrimmage. She also started Seattle’s 88-71 exhibition win at Phoenix last week.

On Thursday, the Storm waived three players, including rookies Kitija Laksa, N’dea Jones and Haley Gorecki.

Releasing Laksa was a bit surprising considering the Storm selected the Latvian guard 11th overall in the first round of the 2020 WNBA draft. She also scored 13 points in the exhibition and tallied 11 in the scrimmage.

Earlier this week, Seattle released veteran forward Tamera Young, rookie center Natalie Kucowski and guards Brittany Brown and Peyton Williams.

Seattle opens the season Saturday at noon against the Las Vegas Aces at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett.