A week ago, the Storm began WNBA free agency with two players on the roster.

After a slow start in which many big names on the market went elsewhere — including former Storm superstar Breanna Stewart bolting to the New York Liberty — Seattle’s roster is starting to fill out.

The latest additions are guards Arella Guirantes and Kaila Charles.

The 25-year-old Guirantes is a 5-foot-11, 165-pound guard taken No. 22 overall in the second round of the 2021 WNBA draft by the Los Angeles Sparks. In 25 games as a rookie, including two starts, she averaged 3.2 points, 1.3 rebounds and 11.4 minutes while shooting 27.4% from the field, 22.2% on three-pointers and 80.1% on free throws.

Guirantes, who did not play in the WNBA last year, represented Puerto Rico at the 2022 FIBA World Cup and averaged 18.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 steals in six games.

This year, Guirantes is playing for DVTK Miskolc in Hungary, where she’s averaging 15.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals in EuroLeague play.

Guirantes, a native of Bellport, New York, began her college career at Texas Tech before transferring and playing three years at Rutgers, where she was a two-time All-American.

Charles has played three WNBA seasons, two with the Connecticut Sun (2020-21) and last year with the Atlanta Dream. She averaged 4.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists while starting 11 of 52 games.

The 6-1, 170-pound wing was picked No. 23 overall in the second round of the 2020 WNBA draft by the Sun.

Charles is currently playing with Hapoel Rishon Le-Zion in Israel, where she leads the country’s top division in scoring with 24.4 points per game. She’s also averaging 9.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.7 steals.

After a four-year standout career at Maryland, Charles finished top 10 all-time among Terrapins in scoring (1,984) and rebounds (930) while garnering All-American honors as a senior.

With seven players under contract (Jewell Loyd, Mercedes Russell, Ezi Magbegor, Kia Nurse, Sami Whitcomb, Guirantes and Charles), general manager Talisa Rhea still has plenty of spots to fill before the training camp open April 30.

WNBA teams must carry a minimum of 11 players and no more than 12.

Seattle is loaded with five combo-guards, not including restricted free agent Gabby Williams, and appears to be in need of a veteran, pass-first point guard and frontcourt depth.

The Storm have five picks in the April 10 WNBA draft, including No. 9 in the first round.