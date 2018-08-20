Seattle is the top seed with a bye to the semifinals, but the Storm figures to face a challenge from Atlanta, peaking Washington, a balanced Connecticut squad and four-time champion Minnesota when the playoffs begin Tuesday.

By virtue of its No. 1 playoff seed, the road to the WNBA Finals must wind through Seattle, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the Storm are the favorites to win its third league championship.

Not this year when preseason predictions proved to be pointless.

A crammed regular season produced record-setting performances during a year when the old guard faltered and new title challengers in the Eastern Conference rose to the league standings.

When the postseason begins Tuesday, you try picking a champion in field where the two most recent champions (Minnesota in 2017 and Los Angeles in 2016) meet in a first-round loser-out matchup while the top four seeds combined to go 3-6 in the playoffs last year and have very little championship pedigree.

The Storm ran away from the competition this summer en route to a 26-8 record – the second most wins in franchise history – but Seattle is one of a handful of teams who have what it takes to win the title.

“I don’t look at it as respect or disrespect, I look at it as you got to earn your stripes and that’s what we’re trying to do,” guard Sue Bird said. “Some of it is we get caught up on the same old story lines. I do the same thing.

“If the NFL season started today, I’d probably (think New England would win the Super Bowl) just because we’re always talking about the Patriots.

“There’s a tendency to get stuck, that’s one part. The other part is those teams have earned that. Minnesota and LA – right now in our league – have earned that.”

Here’s a WNBA primer to help you navigate through the postseason.

The WNBA playoffs feature the league’s top eight teams seeded regardless of conference affiliation. The top two seeds receive a bye to the best-of-five semifinal round and the third and fourth seeds earn the right to host single-elimination quarterfinal games.

Teams are re-seeded after each round ensuring the highest seeds play the lowest seeds. The semifinals and WNBA Finals adhere to a 2-2-1 format.

No. 6 Los Angeles vs. No. 7 Minnesota

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Staples Center (ESPN2)

These teams battled in the Finals each of the past two seasons and were destined to meet for the third straight year in the playoffs. However, no one expected they would renew their rivalry in a first-round, loser-out matchup.

The Lynx’ dynasty – four titles in the past seven years –

may be nearing its end. Maya Moore captured her second straight WNBA All-Star MVP this year and Sylvia Fowles is a contender for the Defensive Player of the Year award, but 36-year-old point guard Lindsay Whalen is retiring at the end of the season.

No. 5 Dallas vs. No. 8 Dallas

5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wells Fargo Arena (ESPN2)

The Mercury has won four straight gams and advanced to the postseason for the sixth straight year. Meanwhile, the Wings stumble in the playoffs after losing 10 of their last 11 games.

Phoenix, which won the regular-season series 2-1, is one of the few teams who can slow down 6-foot-8 center Liz Cambage, the league’s scoring champion. Brittany Griner, the two-time Defensive Player of the Year winner, held Cambage to an average of 13.6 points – 10 fewer than her scoring average.

The must-see perimeter matchup features WNBA all-time scoring leader Diana Taurasi against four-time All-Star Skylar Diggins-Smith.

No. 4 Connecticut

5:30 p.m. Thursday, Mohegan Sun Arena (ESPN2)

After a 7-1 start, the Sun went 5-11 during a miserable stretch that ended with a 78-65 defeat to the Storm on July 20. Since the loss to Seattle, Connecticut won nine of 10 games to finish the regular season.

Connecticut led the WNBA with an 87.6 scoring average without any player averaging more than 15 points.

All-star forward Chiney Ogwumike, who missed Sunday’s game, led the Sun with 14.4 points per game followed by Jasmine Thomas (12.9), Courtney Williams (12.6), Jonquel Jones (11.8) and Alyssa Thomas (10.3).

Last year, Connecticut also secured a first-round bye before losing at home to Phoenix in the quarterfinals.

No. 3 Washington

3:30 p.m. Thursday, (ESPN2)

Despite an 88-83 loss at Minnesota in a regular-season finale that had no bearing on its playoff seed, the Mystics are peaking at the right time and head into the playoff with a full head of steam.

Before its defeat, Washington had won eight straight games, including a 100-77 victory over the Storm at Capital One Arena. The Mystics finished with a franchise-best 22 regular-season wins and has flown under the radar for most of the season.

Still, Washington is legitimate title contender that features five-time All-Star Elena Delle Donne, two-time All-Star Kristi Toliver star and rookie breakout sensation Ariel Atkins.

Delle Donne is arguable the WNBA’s best player without a title and this is her best chance to date to win a championship. The five-time All-Star made a WNBA Finals appearance in 2014 with Chicago and was swept in three games.

No. 2 Atlanta

Noon Sunday, McCamish Pavilion

A year after missing the playoffs and winning just 12 games, the Dream is the top team in the Eastern Conference under first-year coach Nicki Collen. It’s an amazing turnaround for Atlanta, which lost five-time All-Star Angel McCoughtry to a season-ending knee injury two weeks ago.

It was a big blow considering McCoughtry averages 22.8 points during her playoff career (33 games) and ranks second all-time in the league in postseason scoring.

Still, Tiffany Hayes, an All-Star snub who is averaging a career-high 17.2 points, has picked up the slack and led the Dream to a 5-1 record since McCoughtry’s injury. Atlanta beat Seattle 2-1 in the regular-season series, including wins at home and on the road.

No. 1 Seattle

2 p.m. Sunday, KeyArena (ESPN2)

After two straight years of flaming out in the first round of the playoffs, the Storm makes its first semifinal appearance since winning its second franchise title in 2010.

Seattle boasts a stacked lineup that includes MVP leading candidate Breanna Stewart, All-Star Jewell Loyd, Natasha Howard, who won a title last year in Minnesota, and Bird, an 11-time All-Star.

The Storm is the only team this season that hasn’t lost consecutive games.