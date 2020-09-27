Breanna Stewart and the Storm are returning to the WNBA Finals.

With a 92-71 win in Game 3 of the semifinals in Bradenton, Florida, on Sunday afternoon, No. 2 seed Seattle eliminated the No. 4 Minnesota Lynx to advance to the championship series for the second time in three years and fourth time overall.

In her first year back since returning from an Achilles injury that wiped away the 2019 season, Stewart finished off the Lynx with a playoff-career high 31 points, seven assists and six rebounds while Sue Bird added 16 points and nine assists.

It was only fitting Stewart and Bird led the way Sunday considering they were relatively muted in Games 1 and 2.

This time, Seattle’s stars came out ultra aggressive in Game 3 and set the tone early for the three-game sweep.

The Storm fell into a 6-0 hole at the start before burying Minnesota with a 22-2 run and taking a 24-12 lead after the first quarter. During the decisive spurt, the Lynx committed six turnovers, missed 13 straight shots and finished the period shooting 23.5% from the field.

It was a near-perfect start for the Storm, which smothered Minnesota defensively while forcing a slew of scoring opportunities via turnovers, blocks and missed shots.

This sequence midway in the second quarter told the story of the game.

Despite a two-inch height differential, (Alysha) Clark fronted (Napheesa)Collier in the post and tipped the ball away. Then Loyd dove out of bounds and to retrieve ball and begin a fast break. In the blink of an eye, Bird lofted a long pass to a streaking Howard for a layup.

The sequence ended with Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve collecting a technical foul and Loyd draining a free throw for 37-19 lead. The 18-point edge was the largest lead (in the first half) for Seattle.

The Storm led 46-31 and ran into a little trouble at the start of the third when Loyd remained in the locker room due to a minor back injury.

To complicate matters, Natasha Howard and Mercerdes Russell went to bench with four fouls while Minnesota closed to within seven points (48-41).

That’s when Stewart took over and scored 10 points during a 12-0 Seattle run. She capped the spurt with a three-pointer that put the Storm up 60-41.

Minnesota never got closer than 12 points in the fourth.

Collier had 22 points, Collier and Crystal Dangerfield each had 16 and Odyssey Sims 10 for the Lynx, which were swept for the first time in franchise history.

Led by 10 points from Mercedes Russell, Seattle outscored Minnesota 32-7 in bench production.