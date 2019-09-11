EVERETT – Jordin Canada and Jewell Loyd carried the defending WNBA champion Storm to the second round of the playoffs, as No. 6 seed Seattle held off No. 7 Minnesota for an 84-74 victory on Wednesday night in its single-elimination postseason opener at Angel of the Winds Arena.

Loyd scorched Minnesota from the outside with a red-hot jumper while scoring 22 points with three three-pointers.

Meanwhile, Canada torched the Lynx everywhere else and finished with a career-high 26 points, four assists and two steals in her first playoff start.

Seattle plays at No. 3 Los Angeles at noon Sunday in a single-elimination second-round matchup on ESPN2.

Minnesota made it a priority to shutdown WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Natasha Howard on the offensive end and double-teamed the Storm’s leading scorer every time she touched the ball in the post.

Howard finished with just two points – 16 shy of her scoring average. However, she found center Mercedes Russell (13 points and nine rebounds) for three layups and was content to be an offensive decoy while Seattle’s back court controlled the tempo.

Normally, the Storm wins with a swarming defense that allowed the fewest points in the league and forced the most turnovers.

This time Seattle dictated the pace with a blistering offense that shot 47 percent from the field and converted 7 of 17 three-pointers.

The Storm led 29-21 after the first quarter and was ahead 47-41 at halftime.

Minnesota pulled three behind (64-61) early in the fourth quarter, which caused a moment of panic and uncertainty inside Angel of the Winds Arena.

The Storm answered with a pair of pull-up mid-range jumpers from backup guard Shavonte Zellous. Then reserve guard Sami Whitcomb drained a three-pointer to put Seattle up by 10 (71-61) and the crisis was averted.

Damiris Dantas scored 20 points for Minnesota. Rookie forward Napheesa Collier finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds while All-Star center Sylvia Fowles had 14 points and 10 rebounds.