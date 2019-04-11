A day after the WNBA draft, the Storm added veteran guard Shavonte Zellous via free agency on Thursday afternoon.

The 5-foot-10 guard has averaged 9.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists during her 10-year WNBA career.

“I’m extremely happy to join the Seattle Storm,” said Zellous, who spent the past three years with the New York Liberty. “I look forward to helping the team have another great season in 2019.”

Zellous started 22 games last year while averaging 8.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and career-high 3.0 assists per game.

“Shavonte is a true competitor and a strong defender in this league,” Storm CEO and General Manager Alisha Valavanis said in a statement. “She brings experience and value on both sides of the ball, making her a great addition to this roster.”

Zellous was the No. 11 overall pick in the 2009 WNBA draft and selected by the Detroit Shock.

Advertising

After averaging 11.9 points per game and earning a place on the All-Rookie Team, she was traded to the Indiana Fever in 2010 where she spent six years and made two appearances in the WNBA Finals, including capturing the title in 2012.

Zellous joins a crowded backcourt that includes All-Stars Sue Bird and Jewell Loyd as well as veterans Alysha Clark, Jordin Canada, Sami Whitcomb and Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis.

On Wednesday, the Storm selected 19-year-old Australian Ezi Magebor with the 12th overall pick.

However, the 6-4 forward will remain in Australia this year and is expected to join the team in 2020.

Seattle also added Mississippi State forward Anriel Howard with the 24th overall pick and selected South Dakota State guard Macy Miller with the 36th and final pick in the draft.

The Storm has 12 players under contract, not including its draft picks. Training camp opens May 5.