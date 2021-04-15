The Storm acquired Indiana Fever guard Kennedy Burke with a WNBA draft-day trade that included Texas A&M guard Aaliyah Wilson, whom Seattle picked at No. 11 overall near the bottom of the first round Thursday night.

Minutes later, the Storm moved Wilson to Indiana for Burke, a two-year veteran who has averaged 5.5 points, 1.6 rebounds and 15.6 minutes as a backup with the Fever.

Last season Burke started 11 of the 22 regular-season games and averaged 7.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

In two games against the Storm in 2020, Burke averaged 20.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game.

Two months ago, Seattle briefly held the No. 1 overall pick and traded it to the Dallas Wings for a package that included backup forward Katie Lou Samuelson and a 2022 second-round pick.

As expected, the Wings chose Texas Longhorns center Charli Collier with the top pick and selected Finland forward Awak Kuier at No. 2.

The Atlanta Dream nabbed Arizona point guard Aari McDonald at No. 3, the Indiana Fever chose West Virginia point guard Kysre Gondrezick at No. 4 followed by Arkansas guard Chelsea Dungee going to Dallas at No. 5.

The next five picks included UCLA forward Michaela Onyenwere going to the New York Liberty at No. 6, Alabama forward Jasmine Walker went to the Los Angeles Sparks at No. 7, Australian point guard Shyla Heal was chosen by the Chicago Sky at No. 8, Tennessee forward Rennia Davis went No. 9 to the Minnesota Timberwolves before Los Angeles nabbed North Carolina guard Stephanie Watts at No. 10.

The Burke-Wilson trade is the first transaction for new general manager Talisa Rhea, who was promoted this week after a two-year stint as assistant GM.

Seattle has two picks in the second round (No. 6 and 11) and the 11th pick in the third round.

The reigning WNBA champion Storm opens training camp April 25 and will have about three weeks to get ready for the May 15 season opener against Las Vegas.

This story will be updated.